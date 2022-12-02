EAU CLAIRE — Two Eau Claire police officers were justified in shooting a man in September at his residence on the city's north side, Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal said Friday.

"The use of deadly force by Eau Claire police officers Sam Sperry and Tre Johnson was justified as a reasonable act of self-defense and defense of others," Rindal said in a statement.

