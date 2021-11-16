EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office declined to charge former Eau Claire school board president Joe Luginbill with a crime after the Eau Claire Police Department recommended he be charged with theft involving his nonprofit, the Luginbill Children’s Foundation.
After a nearly year-long investigation, the police department found that between 2016 and 2020, Luginbill, 27, used “substantial amounts of charitable funds” for personal expenses.
Eau Claire police detective Olivia Erl found that thousands of dollars in online donations to the nonprofit were instead deposited into Luginbill’s personal bank accounts.
In total, the department found, Luginbill had taken about $22,000 in charity funds that “appeared to have benefited (him) in a personal capacity.”
The police department furnished the DA’s office with a 52-page analysis of Luginbill’s bank accounts, nonprofit financial records, interviews with Luginbill’s family members and former employees and an interview with Luginbill himself.
As of January 2021, the police department hadn’t received word from the DA’s office — which was then helmed by former Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King — on its charging decision, according to investigation documents.
The DA’s office told the Leader-Telegram this month it does not plan to charge Luginbill in the case, based on the evidence it has right now.
After Assistant District Attorney Robert Stoiber and then-Deputy District Attorney Peter Rindal reviewed the case file, “in consultation with the law enforcement officers that investigated it, based on what had been referred, there was not sufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges,” said Eric Huse, manager of the DA’s office.
King, who was district attorney at that time, also reviewed the investigation into the Luginbill foundation’s finances, Huse said.
Huse declined to comment further on the DA’s office’s decision.
“Unless additional evidence is referred up by law enforcement … the case, from our perspective, is not going to be pursued,” Huse said.
The Leader-Telegram reached Luginbill by phone this week; he declined to comment for this story.
Inside the foundation’s finances
Two years ago, Luginbill — a young North High School graduate already well-known in Eau Claire education and advocacy circles — was publicly steering many different projects. His initiatives ranged from operating the downtown State Theatre to a post on the school board.
But police say between 2016 and 2019, at his nonprofit that oversaw many of those projects, there was a pattern of late or unpaid bills and deeply mismanaged donations.
Between 2017 and 2019, Luginbill deposited nearly $26,000 in online donations to the Luginbill Children’s Foundation into his personal bank account, wrote Erl, the police detective who conducted the investigation.
Luginbill's deposits into his personal account often took place when his account balance was less than $100. He made deposits “numerous times” when his account balance was negative, according to investigation documents.
Luginbill occasionally used money from his personal account to pay foundation expenses, police said, but they estimate Luginbill used a total of $22,000 in foundation money for personal expenses over a three-year time period.
Police say restaurant meals, cash withdrawals, haircuts, purchases at local movie theaters, service on Luginbill’s vehicle and subscriptions to streaming services were among the items charged to the foundation’s bank account.
After subpoenaing several of Luginbill’s personal and nonprofit bank accounts, police found that Luginbill likely took out an $800 loan — at 727% yearly interest — in 2019, and eventually paid it off using a Luginbill Children’s Foundation bank account.
Days after applying for the loan, Luginbill purchased a flight ticket and travel expenses; his personal Facebook page indicated he was visiting Washington, D.C. about two weeks after he applied for the loan, police found.
Erl concluded: “At this point, due to the lack of funds Luginbill had in his personal or charity accounts and the subsequent Delta flight purchase and transactions in Washington DC, it appeared Luginbill had taken out this extremely high interest loan with Silver Cloud Financial in order to fund his trip to Washington DC.”
In a phone interview with Eau Claire police in 2020, Luginbill denied combining donations with his personal funds. He denied any fraud had happened on any of his bank accounts, but also said he hadn’t used foundation funds for personal expenses.
Commingling personal and business funds, even in a nonprofit, is “never considered good practice,” said Kyle Gruber, an Eau Claire accountant and audit senior manager at Wipfli.
Gruber, who works in the nonprofit and government sectors, spoke to the Leader-Telegram generally about nonprofit finances.
Commingling of funds means a key employee, officer or director has made personal transactions using the business or nonprofit’s bank accounts, Gruber said in an email.
Both the IRS and the state “would certainly frown upon the practice,” Gruber noted.
“It is essential for the nonprofit to maintain separation of personal and business assets – If separation is not maintained, it can give the impression that the funds, which have been solicited for a specific use, are not being used for the appropriate reason,” he said. “This of course can cause mistrust among donors, but can also jeopardize the tax exempt status of the nonprofit organization since the funds of the nonprofit are not to be used for private benefit.”
Foundation’s projects under scrutiny
The Luginbill Children’s Foundation collected and dispensed donations and grants and ran educational programs, according to its now-defunct website.
Luginbill mismanaged some of those programs, the police investigation suggests.
Heather Rigby, who worked for the Luginbill Children’s Foundation for four months in 2017, told police the nonprofit’s finances were “sketchy.” She’d even contacted an attorney about discrepancies she’d noticed.
Some recipients of a scholarship run by the Luginbill Children’s Foundation told police they’d had trouble getting the scholarship money after they’d been awarded it. The mother of one student selected for a $1,000 scholarship told police a scholarship check from the foundation had initially bounced.
Police also found contradictions involving Luginbill’s income.
Luginbill told Erl in a 2020 interview that he didn’t pay himself an income or salary. But when applying for a loan in 2017, Luginbill wrote he was self-employed through the foundation and made $2,900 monthly.
Erl called the assumption into doubt: If Luginbill were paid $2,900 monthly or $34,800 per year, that would account for about 70% of the funds the foundation took in each year, she wrote in investigation documents.
“If it was made aware to the general public for each dollar they donated to LCF that Luginbill would retain approximately 70 cents worth, no one would donate to the charity as there would be hardly any charitable funds left after paying Luginbill,” Erl wrote.
School board pulled in
Elected to the Eau Claire school board after running uncontested in 2015, Luginbill, then 20, was the board’s youngest-ever member. He publicly championed causes like preventing substance abuse and making menstrual products free in Eau Claire school bathrooms.
Luginbill was re-elected to the school board in 2018; the school board voted him president that same year. He didn’t seek a second term as president of the board, but would stay on the board as treasurer until resigning in October 2019.
One company, which said it had a “very negative experience” working with the Luginbill Children’s Foundation, told police it was concerned about Luginbill’s post as treasurer of the board.
Luginbill didn’t pay Charity Fundraising, a company he’d hired to provide charity auction items, a roughly $2,000 bill from a 2019 fundraising event, the owner of the company told investigators.
At that point, still seeking payment for several auction items, the owner eventually emailed members of the Eau Claire school board about the matter. He received payment from the Luginbill Children’s Foundation for the items the next day, he told police.
The owner of the company said he reached out to the school board again to express concern about Luginbill’s post as treasurer of the board.
Police: Luginbill used about $22K personally
In an extensive May 2020 phone interview with Erl, Luginbill said he regretted taking on too many projects and not keeping detailed financial records, but denied intentional wrongdoing.
The foundation started as a small passion project, Luginbill told police, but eventually became unmanageable because he’d agreed to too many projects. The foundation wasn’t receiving enough money from donors to operate the downtown State Theatre, he said. It cost about $5,000 per month to run the building, even while vacant, he estimated.
The theatre’s new mission fell apart in January 2020 when its tenant, the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, moved out. Heat, electricity and water utilities had been shut off at the building, the group said. Unsure if it could recoup its pre-paid rent, the LGBTQ+ center said it planned to sever its connections with the theatre and the Luginbill Children’s Foundation.
The State Theatre’s owner, Azara Properties, quickly released a statement to local TV stations: the Luginbill Children’s Foundation had been responsible for paying utilities and rent for the building. Azara Properties was trying to contact Luginbill about defaulted bills, a spokesperson said.
Luginbill told police that when local media outlets first reported on the LGBTQ+ center’s move out of the State Theatre, he shut down his social media, changed his phone number and moved out of Eau Claire, struggling with his mental health.
Luginbill maintained to police that he had never used charity funds for personal expenses. Any money going into his personal account were reimbursements he’d made to himself, he told Erl.
Erl rejected Luginbill’s claim that he simply kept incomplete financial records and accidentally mismanaged donations, according to investigation documents.
Erl wrote of her investigation: “There were hundreds of debit card transactions from the LCF accounts that appeared personal in nature, there were thousands of dollars in online LCF charity donations deposited into Luginbill’s personal account (despite there being a charity account available), and there were numerous questionable ‘reimbursements’ Luginbill had made to himself from the LCF charity account.”
It’s likely that there are more personal bank accounts for Luginbill that police haven’t identified, Erl noted.
Future of the foundation
The Luginbill Children’s Foundation was formally dissolved in April 2021, according to records from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions. Its website no longer exists, and its social media accounts have been deactivated or deleted.
Luginbill’s last public statement came in January 2020, when he released a statement saying he was “in denial” and “completely overwhelmed” as the foundation’s bills added up. He planned to get mental health treatment and retreat from public life, he said.
He hasn’t spoken publicly about his place of residence, though a website for a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit last year briefly listed a photograph of Luginbill and a short biography of one of its staff members named “Miles Luginbill.” (Miles is Joe Luginbill’s middle name.)
The website described Miles Luginbill as a Washington, D.C.-based grant and proposal manager for WEConnect International, noting that he’d also worked in the government, nonprofit and business sectors and as a legislative assistant in a federal congressional office.
The nonprofit’s website no longer lists Miles Luginbill on its employee page.
Looking ahead
It’s typical for Eau Claire police detectives to send investigations to the DA’s office for a charging decision, said Josh Miller, public information officer for the police department.
“There’s many different factors they’re going to want to take into consideration, as well as different possible charges that could be filed,” Miller said.
Erl wrote in investigative documents that an arrest for theft by false representation and obstructing an officer was appropriate for Luginbill.
Though it’s also typical for a detective to recommend someone be charged with a specific crime, the police defer to charging decisions from the DA’s office, Miller said.
The department declined to comment on the DA’s office’s decision not to charge Luginbill.
“We work in cooperation with the DA’s office and we have a good working relationship with them,” Miller said. “Our job is simply to find the facts and present them. It’s up to them to decide what they can do with those facts.”