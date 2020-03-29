With thousands of Wisconsinites cooped up in their homes until April 24 per Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order, some may be thinking of warmer weather, and in particular, their favorite dairy-centered community event this May and June.
However, plans to celebrate National Dairy Month in Wisconsin’s typical fashion — with dairy breakfasts, farm tours and free milk, cheese and ice cream — are currently up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 20, members of county dairy promotion groups across Wisconsin received an email from Beth Schaefer, regional program manager for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, offering guidance to those groups as they approach June Dairy Month and the date of their scheduled dairy breakfasts and events.
While the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin cannot personally cancel dairy breakfasts across the state as they are planned, organized and staffed by community volunteers, Schaefer did offer this advice: “plan your event and plan to postpone.”
“We are all experiencing the virus very differently depending on which part of the state you live in,” she said. “We’re encouraging dairy promotion groups to have a back up plan and urging them to plan accordingly, whether that be to postpone, cancel or get creative, and not just during National Dairy Month.”
Dunn County has decided to cancel its 27th annual dairy breakfast on June 13, at Breezy Haven Farm in the town of Grant near Bloomer.
Dave Pellett, a member of Dunn County Dairy Promotion, said the breakfast’s hosts, Mark and Lynn Dietsche and Aaron and Heather Dietsche, were excited to host, but his committee worried about the planning for an event that might not happen.
“We did not want to devote time and expense preparing only to find out that we can’t have our breakfast,” he said.
Pellett said the committee has alternative plans.
“We’re hoping to do smaller pop-up type events for June Dairy Month and celebrate farmers,” he said. “We had a general consensus amongst the committee that canceling the event for 2020 was the safe and proper thing to do.”
He said it helped that the committee was open to holding the event again next year at the same farm, if the host farm agreed.
“They were willing to say ‘yes’ and put it on hold. It makes it easier for us,” Pellett said. “If they hadn’t been so gracious, the decision would have been more difficult than it was.”
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to host the Breakfast in the Valley June 12 at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center. No information was available from chamber officials on Friday about the status of the event.
Debbie Bauer, program director for the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said their dairy-centered community event, Dairyfest, planned for May 29-31, is still going on as planned.
“With everything happening, people are still excited about Dairyfest,” she said. “And with the amount of business support as well, it offers a glimpse of hope that there’s a light at the end.”
Ironically, this year’s theme for Dairyfest is “Dairy Strong,” something Bauer and event organizers had no way of knowing would be the perfect theme during uncertain times.
“It’s so appropriate,” she said. “We’re truly dairy strong and need to remind people. I think this will unite our community if we can pull it off.”