Despite his expectations that 2020 will be a better year for the dairy industry than has been seen in quite some time, director of dairy policy analysis at the UW-Madison’s Center for Dairy Profitability Mark Stephenson said those expectations come with a couple asterisks.
Slowing U.S. and world milk production, declining U.S. and world dairy stocks, a relatively strong domestic economy and possible trade improvements are contributing to his positive outlook for the dairy industry, Stephenson said during the recent Western Wisconsin Ag Lenders Conference in Eau Claire.
However, he cautioned that prolonged trade negotiations, slowing gross-domestic-product growth in countries like China, weak economies in Europe and the possibility of recession in the U.S. could slow the recovery in the industry.
“I don’t think our milk prices will feel good until we increase our exports a bit more than we have,” Stephenson said. “But we’ve got some strength in milk prices that I’m forecasting, and I’m looking forward to what we may have in 2020.”
Among his asterisks, Stephenson said there are several economic indicators pointing to a possible recession. Stephenson said those indicators are rarely wrong, but that perhaps there is hope for slow growth rather than a full recession.
“There are a few things Washington can do to mitigate the movements toward recession and to keep the economy strong,” he said. “I suspect they’re going to be pulling on those strings like an unwieldy horse, especially as we’re moving toward election.”
Stephenson said fluid milk sales, which have seen a steep decline since about 2010, are one of the sad stories of the dairy industry. Reasons for the decline go beyond just blaming plant-based beverages, he said, and include declining birth rates and changing consumer preferences.
“The fluid milk industry is a very thin margin business,” Stephenson said. “Thin margins in a declining segment is a poor prescription for plants, particularly at a time when we’re starting to see farm-level milk prices increasing. If that supply chain is going to try to eat some of those increases and not reflect all of it on to consumers, there’s very little room left for that at the fluid milk level.”
Wisconsin lost a total of 818 milk cow herds in 2019, bringing the total number of dairy herds in the state to 7,292, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Stephenson said for the past several years, declining dairy prices have been affecting producers and leading to increasing exits from the industry, a trend he doesn’t expect will end immediately.
“We aren’t going to be able to declare victory and say our farm attrition is done now,” Stephenson said. “We’ve got farms that balance sheets are badly enough damaged that we’ll have to find a graceful exit for them. I think that we’ll have a higher than average attrition rate continuing over the next several years.”
Stephenson said the 2018 Farm Bill’s Dairy Margin Coverage program looks to have especially benefited smaller dairies in 2019, though there are no projected payments for 2020. “That’s the good news, that we probably won’t need those payments,” he said.
Stephenson said milk prices are declining now but that is normal based on the time of year. He said his forecasts for milk prices are optimistic.