BARRON — A Dallas man has been charged with vehicular homicide stemming from a January crash that killed his passenger. A blood test later showed he had meth and amphetamines in his system at the time of the crash.
Edward J. Wakefield, 54, was charged Friday in Barron County Court with homicide by vehicle-use of a controlled substance and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked, causing death of another. Wakefield will appear in court Dec. 9.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at 12:52 p.m. Jan. 13 at the intersection of Highway I and 22¾ Street, in the town of Sioux Creek. Police were informed that a Ford Escape had crashed into the back of a semi-truck near Chetek.
When authorities arrived at the scene, Wakefield, who was the driver, was conscious, and asked repeatedly if his friend and passenger in the vehicle, 46-year-old Robert J. Warnecke of Dallas, was okay. However, the Barron County medical examiner pronounced Warnecke as deceased. The autopsy determined the cause of death was “extensive traumatic injuries resulting from the motor vehicle crash,” the criminal complaint states.
Wakefield was extracted from the vehicle and flown to an Eau Claire hospital. Both Wakefield and another passenger were treated for minor injuries.
An officer spoke with Wakefield at the hospital later that day; Wakefield said the semi turned in front of him, and he noticed there was a long trailer attached to the semi, and he crashed into it. He indicated he hit his brakes at the last second but he blacked out from the crash. Wakefield said he was wearing a seatbelt but believed Warnecke was not.
A blood draw at the hospital showed Wakefield had 260 ng/mL of methamphetamine and 34 ng/mL of amphetamine in his blood, the complaint states.
Wakefield was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated three times: in 1997, 2016 and Oct. 25, 2019. Because of that last conviction, Wakefield’s license was revoked for two years, and it had not been reinstated. He also was ordered to serve a 45-day jail sentence.
Wakefield also was charged with speeding, operating while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device in June, stemming from a separate incident. He is slated to be sentenced in that case Jan. 22.