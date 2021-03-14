MADISON — A federal judge has granted a request from former Altoona schools Superintendent Daniel Peggs to get a job, live in pre-approved housing in the Madison area and keep a nightly curfew.
Peggs, 33, is facing federal charges of sex trafficking and producing, possessing and receiving child pornography. He was arrested in Altoona in February 2020.
Peggs is “neither a flight risk or a danger to the community such that he has to be under complete house arrest,” wrote Peggs’ attorney Joseph Bugni in a Dec. 10 letter, asking that Peggs’ bond be amended.
Prior to the court’s December decision, Peggs was on 24-hour home confinement at a residence in Oregon, which is south of Madison.
His case has not yet gone to trial.
On Friday, Crocker also set another status and scheduling conference in Peggs’ case for June 10.
Additional charges
The July indictment accuses Peggs, from October 2015 to May 2016, of recruiting a child knowing that the child would be caused to engage in a commercial act. He is also accused of producing two videos of explicit sexual conduct using the child.
He is accused of possessing a computer hard drive that contained depictions of child pornography and that at least one of the depictions involved a child under age 12, and also accused of twice knowingly receiving child pornography images via text message.
Peggs faces mandatory minimum penalties of 10, 15 and five years in prison, respectively, on the July charges.
According to the original indictment in February, Peggs recruited and maintained an underage female referred to “Jane Doe 1,” knowing this person would engage in a commercial sex act.
The underage female is not from the Altoona school district, school authorities have said.
Peggs began as superintendent in the Altoona district in July 2019 and was dismissed shortly after the charges were filed last year.
He was a principal in the Gilman school district during the events described in the federal charges.