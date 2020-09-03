CHIPPEWA FALLS — While at a campaign stop in North Carolina on Wednesday, President Donald Trump suggested people should vote twice in November: once by mail and once in person.
While Trump may have been joking, area officials want to remind the public that election fraud-illegal voting is a Class I felony, with a maximum penalty of 1½ years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
“I think it is extremely important that voters know if they vote twice, the criminal penalties are substantial,” said Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright.
Wright, who previously served as district attorney and judge in Eau Claire County, said he’s never personally handled a case where someone voted twice, but it does occasionally happen.
In November 2016, an Eau Claire resident was accused of voted in both Eau Claire and Barron counties. He went through a pre-charging diversion program, and was never actually charged.
“The incidence of voter fraud in Barron County is really rare. I haven’t seen it,” Wright said. “I was asked to see if we’ve had any cases where we charged anyone with fraud for illegal voting.”
Eau Claire County Clerk Janet Loomis said voting twice in one election is usually because of voter confusion, not because of a willful attempt to have a second vote counted.
“There have been situations where a (college) student has voted here, but also in their home municipality,” Loomis said.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said he’s not handled a single case of voter fraud in his tenure.
“Everything is a case-by-case. Did they think the mail didn’t go through?” Newell said. “Or did they think they could vote, and have their votes counted twice? People need to make sure they only vote once.”
Both Wright and Newell said they doubted Trump truly wants people to test the system and risk getting in trouble.
“I don’t think he actually asked anyone to vote twice,” Newell said. “I think it’s an off-hand remark.”
Chippewa County Clerk Jaclyn Sadler is confident the systems in place won’t allow someone to vote twice. If a person requests an absentee ballot, fills it out and it has been returned by Election Day, it will be marked down in the polling book, and that person would be prohibited from voting in person, Sadler explained.
If a person votes at the polling place, and an absentee ballot later arrives, the absentee ballot will be rejected, she said.
“If people are doing this to cause chaos at the poll, it is just going to cause frustration for the poll workers,” Sadler said. “I want everyone who wants to vote to vote, but I don’t want to see anyone prosecuted for voter fraud.”
Loomis said anyone who is concerned if their absentee ballot has been returned to the clerk should visit myvote.wi.gov. People can request an absentee ballot on that site, and track it going through the mail until it arrives.
Like Sadler, Loomis is confident that anyone who takes up Trump’s suggestion and attempts to vote twice will wind up just wasting everyone’s time, because the poll workers will have it marked down that an absentee ballot had already arrived for that person.
“There just will be more people at the polling place, that won’t be allowed to vote,” she said.
Voter fraud cases have been rare in the Chippewa Valley. However, there are some rare instances of people voting when they weren’t legally allowed to do so.
In October 2016, Chippewa County resident Nebi Ademi was convicted of disorderly conduct after he voted in the April 2016 election. Ademi is from Macedonia, has a green card, but is not a U.S. citizen. Judge Steve Cray determined after reading reports that Ademi was not making a “nefarious attempt” to illegally vote. He had lived in the country for 31 years but had never attempted to vote before. He was ordered to pay a $443 fine.
In April 2016, a 17-year-old female voted in the spring primary, under the incorrect belief she could vote if she turned 18 prior to the November 2016 general election. Then-Clark County District Attorney Kerra Stumbris was alerted of the illegal vote after the county clerk sent the information to her office. Stumbris opted not to prosecute the teen.
There also is a current case in Dunn County Court where Joshua Hitz, 38, of Boyceville is accused of voting in August 2018 by a disqualified person.
Hitz was convicted of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle in St. Croix County Court in 2010. Hitz was ordered to serve one year in jail, but also was placed on probation.
The criminal complaint states that Hitz’s probation was slated to end in January 2019.
However, Hitz voted in the partisan primary in Boyceville on Aug. 14, 2018, while still under supervision by the Department of Corrections. He returns to court Nov. 9.