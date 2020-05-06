After showing possible symptoms of COVID-19, Marcee Stein was tested for the virus last month at a Mayo Clinic Health System drive-thru facility. She received a negative result two days later.
Stein, who is hard of hearing, went through the testing alone. That made it tough to understand instructions because workers wore masks. In the unusual, confusing scenario, Stein didn’t know if she could ask for an interpreter. She simply wanted to finish the process.
The test itself was painful, and Stein said her nose bled at one point.
“It was difficult and scary,” Stein said. “All I could do on the way home was just cry. This is such a weird, weird time to be living in right now.”
For people who are deaf and hard of hearing, the past two months have added frustrations to the isolation and uncertainty experienced under COVID-19. Some feel left behind regarding timely information, and basic communication now presents a challenge. Visiting a store, talking with co-workers and conversing with friends are all more difficult.
Rachel Kohn, an American Sign Language interpreter for the Eau Claire school district, worries about the isolating effect on deaf and hard of hearing students who may already feel disconnected from peers.
Most people in the Chippewa Valley who are deaf and hard of hearing communicate using American Sign Language. ASL, which is a separate language from English, involves body movements and facial expressions, which are much more difficult to understand if someone is wearing gloves and a mask as public health precautions. Some people, such as Stein, are also adept at lipreading, but that is nearly impossible if someone’s mouth is covered.
People interviewed understand why and appreciate that residents are taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19. Nonetheless, the health precautions add to the stresses of daily life.
Timely communication
To ease the difficulty, several people who are deaf and hard of hearing mentioned the importance of having a certified ASL interpreter at media briefings currently held three times per week by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director, said an interpreter cannot attend the briefings in person because of “social distancing protocols as well as limits on the number of people available in a room.”
Recently, recordings of the briefings have become available on the Health Department Facebook page shortly after the briefings conclude. People can watch a recording with captions or with a local ASL interpreter, who also signs on her personal Facebook account during briefing livestreams.
“It has been a priority of ours to get the most accurate and up to date information out to our community members in a way that meets their needs,” Giese wrote in an email. “Social distancing protocols and technology limitations have led to some challenges, but we continue to work with community members and advocates to get information out through a variety of media channels through a variety of languages.”
Residents appreciated that measures have been taken but say they could be better. An ASL interpreter is part of media briefings led by Gov. Tony Evers and other state officials, and Stein mentioned that La Crosse County has had an interpreter virtually alongside its Health Department director since the briefings began in March.
“If other places are able to do it, I don’t see why we can’t,” Stein said. “The point of doing these live briefings is so that everyone can get this information at that time, but it’s leaving out a section of people.”
English is Stein’s first language, so she often reads articles and watches TV to stay updated. However, many deaf people learned ASL before English, so having timely information about COVID-19 in their first language is vital. The languages have different grammatical structures, making it harder for some to communicate via reading and writing English. Writing on the same piece of paper presents challenges, too, because that involves close contact between people.
Kristin Schiebe said a media briefing would ideally show the person speaking, captions with what the person is saying and a certified deaf interpreter signing ASL next to the person speaking, whether or not they are physically together.
Health issues
Scheibe is deaf and works as an American Sign Language professor at UW-Eau Claire. (She spoke with the Leader-Telegram over the phone using an interpreter). Schiebe visited a hospital recently and said it was extremely difficult trying to talk with employees wearing masks; they used gestures to eventually reach an understanding.
After her unpleasant testing experience, Stein hopes she doesn’t require health care in the future.
“During this time of everyone being required to wear masks and tensions being high, it is a little uncomfortable to think about having to go in and take medical treatment,” Stein said.
According to Mary Bygd, limited English proficiency coordinator for Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin, there are five part- and full-time interpreters and eight per diem interpreters at Mayo’s Northwest Wisconsin region, plus 24/7 access to two contracted interpreter services via telephone or video. A video/telephone interpreting device is also available at each drive-thru testing tent.
“Supporting our limited English proficient and deaf or hard of hearing patients is a priority,” Bygd wrote in an email. “As we have increased the use of telemedicine, we now offer interpreters for video visits with providers.”
Still, the limited number of qualified local interpreters available in person means communication issues will likely persist whenever deaf and hard of hearing people leave their homes in the near future. A potential improvement involves clear masks that allow people to see mouth movement and read lips, but those are not yet available on a wide scale.
“If we don’t have interpreters, what will we do?” Schiebe said.
Work challenges
Stein recently began working a temp retail job at an essential business after her hours were cut at her previous job. Her co-workers have shown patience and understanding, but she occasionally notices annoyance when asking them to reiterate instructions. Stein said customers have also reacted angrily after she asked them to repeat themselves.
Erin Odegard has found it much tougher to communicate with co-workers at her warehouse job. (Odegard is deaf and spoke with the Leader-Telegram over the phone using an interpreter).
Employees must wear masks covering their mouths, so Odegard cannot always tell when they are speaking to her. Most people either don’t know ASL or misunderstand what she is trying to say, adding to the frustration.
Like nearly everyone, Odegard’s social circle has shrunk, a difficult mental and emotional adjustment. She and her husband enjoy hosting friends at their home, but they haven’t done that for the past two months. Odegard has stayed in touch with friends and family through video communication, but she said that is not nearly the same as sensing someone’s energy during an in-person interaction.
Schiebe similarly misses personal connections. She often attended local deaf events, conversing with many people and sharing a common, unique culture. It is difficult not to see friends and family, but to stay centered, Schiebe meditates and goes on walks.
Schiebe emphasized that people like her should be treated the same as people without hearing difficulties. However, COVID-19 is presenting obstacles to equality.