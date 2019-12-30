The Chippewa Valley in 2019 lost a gentleman philanthropist, an icon of the local art world and a standout athlete remembered for his perpetual smile.
Jack Bartingale, Janet Carson and Cary Osborn are among the notable residents of the region who died this year.
Bartingale was a key to the formation and development of the Eau Claire Community Foundation. He died in June at 86.
“He was really on the ground floor, helping us with our investment strategies,” said Sue Bornick, foundation executive director. “What a wonderful, wonderful man.”
Bartingale also was involved in everything from the Chippewa Valley Symphony to the Eau Claire YMCA to the Rotary Club of Eau Claire.
“Jack had an army of friends, and they came from all circles,” said Dick Cable, a past foundation chairman. “He was a magnet; people loved him. He was a man of moral fiber, he was a man of character and integrity. He was a great citizen of the Chippewa Valley.”
In 2015, Bartingale was honored by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce when he was inducted into the Business Hall of Fame. He operated Bartingale Mechanical, a plumbing and HVAC contractor, in Eau Claire from the early 1970s until he retired in 1992, according to the business’s website.
Carson was remembered as a nationally acclaimed artist who became an icon in the Chippewa Valley art scene. She died in November at 93.
Carson was a former UW-Eau Claire professor in the Art and Design Department.
“She was just an amazing supporter of the local art scene,” said Rose Dolan-Neill, visual and literary arts manager at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. “She taught so many people, both professionals and amateurs. She didn’t care who was making art, as long as it was good.”
Friends said Cary Osborn’s perpetual smile made him someone that everybody wanted to be around.
Osborn was a standout athlete at Augusta High School and UW-Eau Claire, and later a Blugold coach, and a successful businessman in Eau Claire. He died at age 49 in April.
Tim Golden, a college football teammate and friend of Osborn, said it took opponents a while to find out what an outstanding athlete and competitor Osborn was
“He was extremely undersized and extremely underestimated,” Golden said. “But it didn’t take long for people to realize how talented he was and how tough it was to face his tenacity and will to win.”
Osborn was inducted into the Blugold Hall of Fame in 2009.
Longtime Leader-Telegram photographer John Lindrud took images of John F. Kennedy and Eleanor Roosevelt, and countless Chippewa Valley residents during his 45 years with the newspaper. He died in October at 88.
“John is a guy that 100 years from now people will know he was here,” said longtime Leader-Telegram photographer Steve Kinderman. “His work will shed light on what life was like here in the 1950s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.”
Colleagues remember former Chippewa County Board chairman Larry Willkom as a man with strong convictions who was willing to listen.
Willkom, 77, died in February shortly after he resigned from the County Board after 36 years.
“He was a gentleman,” said Evelyn Maloney, who was on the County Board with Willkom for several years. “I enjoyed working with him. We didn’t always agree, but we always got along. He was a very conscientious person — he served the way he wanted to.”
Radio sports announcer Lou Kassera loved covering the local kids competing in athletics. He died in May at 92.
“He truly believed that radio was responsible for the area it served,” said Mike Sullivan, who succeeded Kassera as WBIZ sports director in 1974. “He was not colorful, but solid. He knew the players and was for the Eau Claire teams.”
Sullivan said Kassera was just as impressive away from the microphone.
Chippewa Falls lawyer Robert McKinley willingly mentored others in the profession, his colleagues said. He died in May at 71.
In his 38-year career as an attorney, he incorporated a nonprofit guardianship program, Chippewa Family Services. He also served as Chippewa County court commissioner.
“Robert McKinley advocated as an exemplary gentleman attorney,” said Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen. “He always approached with a subtle smile, a hearty handshake and words worth hearing. Bob’s work helped justice prevail. Bob’s life made me a better person.”
Eric Gardow had a passion for basketball — at Eau Claire North, UW-Eau Claire and around the world. Gardow died this month at 51.
“He just loved the game,” said Pat Hammond, Gardow’s high school coach.
Gardow played in the WIAA state tournament, the NCAA Division III national championship game and coached in Wisconsin and internationally. Among his stops was Qatar, where he coached the national team in the Middle East.
“He loved to coach,” Hammond said. “He helped me and a lot of others.”