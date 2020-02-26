The musical powerhouse Decadent Cabaret always impresses with the depth and breadth of its lineup. For the 41st annual event, the sometimes under-noticed efforts of the organizers stand out as well.
An event that features 40-plus bands over three nights can’t fit in just any location around town. So when a fire caused an estimated $150,000 damage at the planned venue, The Metro, less than a month before opening night, calling it off was seriously considered.
But the performers and audiences will gather beginning Thursday, March 5, at the Brickhouse Pub & Grub in the Eau Claire Labor Temple, 2233 Birch St., thanks to the venue and quick thinking on the planners’ part.
Joe Gunderson, one of the Decadent Cabaret organizers and a drummer set to play six sets on the weekend, expressed gratitude to Mark Anderson of the Brickhouse Pub & Grub and Labor Temple for helping to make it happen.
“I reached out to him, and he was very gracious and was very willing to help out in a last-minute manner for us,” Gunderson said. “We feel very fortunate about that.”
Although The Metro is the ideal location for the event, with its two rooms and technical capabilities, Gunderson said, the Labor Temple also has two stages — that’s a necessity to get so many bands on and off the stage in a timely manner. While canceling altogether was considered, the idea was dismissed “out of respect for the musicians, for the time and effort that they’ve put into the show already,” he added.
Blast from the past
Two of Gunderson’s fellow organizers found a silver lining with the late-in-the-game change.
Brent Kuechenmeister, who, in addition to the organizational role will play guitar in two bands this weekend, said the location hits an appealing nostalgic chord.
“For me, what’s kind of cool about doing it at the Labor Temple is, way back before I even got into the scene, back before when I was learning how to play guitar, the Labor Temple used to the spot where a lot of the original bands would go and play,” he said, citing groups such as Liquid Lunch, Tatters and Axis. “So in a way it’s a kind of a neat full circle, coming back to where it all started kind of thing for me.”
Duane Kebschull, who handles the technical side of the operation, also referenced the past.
“It’s going to be different, but it’s going to feel more like what it used to feel like,” Kebschull said. “It’s going to be more of a raw, music focused feel. We can’t do all the big glitz and glam production we could (in The Metro). But that’s not a bad thing. The music is the star.”
Together again
One might say every year’s Decadent Cabaret represents a reunion of sorts, with the local scene’s various elements getting together at a single location. But this year the word fits in a literal sense.
The original lineups of some favorite bands are re-forming for the occasion, notably Touch is Automatic and Voodoo Love Mint.
“That is a huge selling point for our show,” Gunderson said. “We’re really happy that they decided to be a part of it.”
Decadent Cabaret, where every band gets 25 minutes to play, features both original bands and tribute sets celebrating rock royalty, so to speak. Both of those approaches will be presented.
On an original note, the Jaggernauts, which Gunderson plays in, will be performing “Safe,” their seven-song album from 2015, from start to finish.
The idea came from Noel Hanson, the band’s lead singer.
“It’s very neat,” Gunderson said. “Because you go back — if you haven’t been playing these songs in a while, which we haven’t — you have to kind of relearn them. And it puts you in that frame of mind when artistically all this stuff came together, and it’s been a very pleasurable experience going back, and we’ve had a lot of fun with that.”
Other groups he plays in have the following plans:
• The Kiss tribute band Dressed to Kill will be rocking ’n’ rolling part of the night.
• Stare Across is roaring through a Danzig set.
• FMDown will be debuting some new material.
• Stumpt is presenting a Cheap Trick set.
For the Cheap Trick show Gunderson said he plans to do his best Bun E. Carlos impression.
“I’m going to try to get my glasses and my mustache and my white shirt and tie and look really uninterested with a cigarette hanging out of my mouth,” he said.
Other appearances Gunderson pointed out are music scene veteran Jim Pullman’s Buddy Holly tribute, blues band Left Wing Bourbon’s performance, and the show by local hip-hop/R&B artist Naalia.
Lots of options
With the two bands Kuechenmeister plays in, he’ll get one crack at originals and another at covers.
The Outlaw Renegades will treat Decadent Cabaret as a CD release party for their self-titled project, which will be available on streaming services starting Monday.
Kuechenmeister said he’s working to get shirts printed up as well.
“Trying to take advantage of the big mob of people and trying to move some product and get people clicking on their phones or buying CDs or however they consume music,” he said.
Giants of Midgard, reuniting with their original drummer, has put together a Blondie set.
One of Kuechenmeister’s interests is featuring bands in which some members now live in other places. “You know how Eau Claire is now on this big tourism kick,” he said. “Try to encourage people that are now, say, in Madison, the Cities or Milwaukee to come back up for the weekend and hopefully drag some of their fan base with them.”
For instance, Touch is Automatic’s lead singer has a project named Kentucky Gag Order, and they’re in the lineup as well.
Other acts Kuechenmeister highlighted are Parker Reed, Naalia and Evernoir.
As he put it, “There’s plenty of options to choose from, and it’s not all just one specific genre. It’s like, you’ve got metal, you’ve got country, you’ve got R&B, you’ve got hip-hop, you’ve got rock — and rock of various flavors.”
In Kebschull’s view, one of Decadent Cabaret’s virtues is spotlighting acts whose talents sometimes aren’t as well-known as they should be.
“I think there’s a lot of artists, there’s a lot of performers, who don’t get the love,” he said.
In short, Kebschull said, this year’s lineup is “a really good cross-section of what Eau Claire has to offer musically.”
And he and his large crew will be working to keep it running smoothly. To that end, Kebschull said, he tries to add new members every year, “and try to bring in not just the same people over and over but try to bring in some younger folks, too, to help out just to expose them to how it runs and how to keep it flying.”
Gunderson summed up this year’s orientation.
“What we wanted to do is bring nostalgia, youth and the present and mold this all together to give the music fans of this town a really honest and fun perspective about what’s going around here musically.”
With the scene’s remarkable diversity, Gunderson’s goal may not be the easiest thing to achieve in a single weekend. But given the event’s track record, no one should underestimate their chances.