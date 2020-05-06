Seeking to help out its membership of small businesses as they anticipate reopening, Downtown Eau Claire Inc. will provide $1,000 grants to those struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During its Wednesday morning meeting, the organization's board of directors authorized earmarking $50,000 for the grants with the potential to replenish that, if needed, in the future.
“This is the time to protect and promote our downtown if there ever has been,” said Zan Degen, DECI's president and the vice president of operations for Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Aaron White, DECI executive director and the city's economic development manager, said his staff counted 47 downtown businesses that are restaurants or retail shops that have been closed due to safer-at-home orders that went into effect in March to slow the spread of COVID-19.
White identified the source of the grants as $100,000 DECI has held in its reserves.
“We have the capacity to do quite a bit,” he said.
White did ask the board whether it would be in favor of providing a grant to all 80 downtown businesses that belong to DECI, or just to those who have been deeply impacted.
“I'm not a huge fan of the blanket giving. I feel there should be a process for it,” said Scott Rannila, a vice president at Associated Bank who serves on the DECI board.
Others chimed in to agree with Rannila, and Degen said the consensus was there should be an application process for the grants.
After unanimously approving the grant program through a roll call vote, DECI board members then volunteered to be part of a new committee that will come up with guidelines and award the grants.
DECI board member Mike Rindo, UW-Eau Claire's assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations, compared using “rainy-day” funds for aiding small businesses to the instructions found on glass cases for fire extinguishers -- “break in case of emergency.”
“The more money we can get in the hands of businesses the better,” he said.
On Wednesday, the DECI board of directors also decided to relax a guideline for its existing downtown enhancement grant program to help more businesses. Previously that program required businesses to be open for at least two years to qualify, but that will now be waived. Businesses can use those grants for something unique that would attract more visitors downtown. Previous grant winners have included murals seen on downtown buildings.
The DECI board also plans to call up business owners to ask them a few basic questions on what assistance they'd like to see from the organization while they cope with economic hardships tied to the pandemic.
One effort already in the works is a $10,000 marketing campaign to promote downtown as the state allows more businesses to reopen. White said funding from that will come from other DECI promotions that were canceled due to the pandemic.