Ten people were injured when a deck at a Rice Lake building collapsed Sunday afternoon.
Multiple people fell over 10 feet when a second-floor outdoor deck collapsed around 4:39 p.m. in the 2600 block of 17th Avenue, according to a news release from Mike Judy, director of the Barron County Office of Emergency Services.
It is unclear if the collapse was related to severe weather in Barron County Sunday night.
An ambulance took five people to Mayo Clinic Health System−Northland in Barron and Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake, according to the news release. Five other people drove themselves to hospitals to be checked for injury.
All 10 people were not critically injured and in stable condition when they went to hospitals.
Responding to the incident were Lakeview Medical Center EMS, Mayo Clinic Health System, Emergency Services of Barron County, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.