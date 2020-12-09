EAU CLAIRE — Usually an austere edifice of local government year-round, Eau Claire City Hall got a tasteful, twinkling makeover this holiday season.
Strings of white lights trace along the bottom of its exterior walls and border each step on two wide staircases. Atop each staircase is a pair of artificial evergreen trees strewn with tinsel, ribbon and lights.
Set away from the building on its north lawn, a large inflatable Teddy bear rises as it fills with air each night from a small fan unit that also lights up the friendly, plump figure.
Municipal employees were asked to bring in their own personal decorations from home this year so they could be strewn outside of City Hall after work hours, said Tess Morgan, the city’s media and communications specialist.
“It really was a group effort,” she said in an email. “With our days getting shorter and nights getting longer it was seen as a way to give back to the community by brightening our little corner of Eau Claire.”
In addition to spreading holiday cheer in a tense year where the coronavirus pandemic has cut into normal celebrations, decorating the building was also done to encourage participation in an inaugural holiday decorating contest sponsored by the city.
Usually the city holds a winter parade on Eau Claire streets, but opted not to do that this year as a large gathering could further spread COVID-19 among attendees.
Instead the inaugural Clearwater Parade of Lights — a citywide contest for the best decorated homes and other buildings — was created.
By a Nov. 29 registration deadline, 22 homeowners and building for three institutions entered the contest.
A panel of judges that decide which parade floats are the best in a normal year instead drove during a couple of nights last week to the 25 decorated buildings to rate them.
Topping the category for larger buildings was the Mehara Shrine Club, 2625 W. Folsom St., beating fellow contestants Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St., and City Hall.
Judges also named winners in four categories for homes, including their top overall pick, which went to 3748 Maywood Drive.
The panel deemed the house at 1602 Heartland Drive North to have the best use of lights of all the contestants.
Meanwhile E3860 Redwood Drive won for the most entertaining display, and judges deemed 3708 Halsey St. as the most creative theme.
All participants in the contest get a sign in their lawns and category winners get another that recognizes their achievement.
One of the contestants can still get more than a sign and bragging rights by winning the people’s choice award. Voting is currently under way on the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry Facebook page. The winner will receive $50 cash.
Though this year’s lights contest began just as an alternative to a traditional winter parade, it may become an annual occurrence in Eau Claire.
Chad Duerkop, program and facilities supervisor at Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry, said the inaugural contest generated enough participation and interest that he’s already thinking of its return in future years.
“This is something most likely we will do again,” he said.
Proceeds from entry fees — $7 per household and $15 for businesses that wanted to compete — go toward youth scholarships for the city’s recreation program.
In addition to the city government, other contest sponsors are the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association and general contractor Market & Johnson.