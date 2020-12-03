EAU CLAIRE — A key goal of the 2020 edition of Downtown Eau Claire Inc.’s winter window decorating competition is to bring some holiday brightness to an otherwise dark year.
Based on the observations of one of the participating businesses, VER salon owner Bobbie Baker, the contest is accomplishing that mission.
Baker arranged for 16-year-old Eau Claire artist Jewel Sauk to paint the windows of the salon at 403 Water St. in a colorful theme based on the 1964 Christmas stop motion animated television special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The shop even set up a television in the window playing the holiday classic on a loop, and Jewel painted an old-fashioned TV, complete with a rabbit ears antenna, on the window to make it appear as if the show is emanating from the painted set.
“The biggest unexpected bonus of this display has been watching the joy on people’s faces as they pass by,” Baker said. “So many people have stopped to look at the windows, bring their kids and watch “Rudolph” from outside. We never expected our storefront to become a destination, but we are so happy that it is making others so happy. That’s what it’s all about and why it’s there. We just want to bring joy to the community we love so much.”
The downtown institutions taking part in the window contest are competing for $1,000 in advertising sponsored by DECI, a prize that could be especially beneficial for small businesses struggling to stay afloat in a year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting by the public will determine the winner.
“We thought it was a way to spruce up downtown and keep people thinking about our downtown businesses for the holidays,” said Dustin Olson, DECI’s communications and promotions coordinator. “There are some really cool windows, including some that are outside the box of what you’d normally think of for the holidays.”
While people can vote online, Olson encouraged folks to check out the windows in person — a fun holiday activity that easily allows for social distancing.
Baker chose to participate in the contest this year for one simple reason: “I absolutely love the holiday season. It brings so much cheer and happiness, and people genuinely feel lighter and brighter” — emotions widely considered to be in short supply in 2020.
“This year was particularly tough on so many people that I felt we needed do something to remind people of better times,” Baker said, noting that her salon had only been operating for eight months when the pandemic led to the statewide safer-at-home order, causing her to go with no income from March to May outside of a few online gift card and product purchases.
For Jewel, the VER windows represented an opportunity to create public art for the first time. The project, which she completed right before Thanksgiving, took her about eight hours.
“I’ve never drawn on a window before. It was fun,” said Jewel, the daughter of Craig and Tammy Sauk of Eau Claire. “It was cold, but I got used to it, although I had to wait a long time for the paint to dry.”
In addition to the TV, Jewel’s artwork includes Rudolph, a gift-bearing elf, a large Christmas tree, a mountain range and, of course, Santa’s sleigh being pulled through the sky by a team of reindeer — all created out of acrylic paint.
“I don’t draw animals that much, so it was definitely a challenge,” said Jewel, who aspires to forge a career as a comic book artist. “But I think it turned out pretty good because everyone seems to like it.”
Baker, who sees the smiles the artwork generates on the faces of passersby every day, said she was impressed by Jewel’s work ethic and ability to bring the Rudolph-themed ideas to life.
“She’s only 16 years old and gave us a mock-up plan before beginning painting, and the real life vision is much better than imagined or hoped for,” Baker said.
Jewel, a student at Cameron Academy of Virtual Education, planned to dip her brush into another public art project Thursday after being hired by a family to bring some holiday cheer by painting a Christmas theme on the window of an Altoona nursing home resident.
Craig Sauk, who shares his daughter’s passion for comic books, supports her dream of becoming a professional artist, in part because creating art doesn’t feel like work to Jewel.
“I am proud of Jewel’s work and it is wonderful to see the joy in Jewel’s eyes when she is able to do what she loves,” he said.
Other participants in the winter window contest are: The Community Table, The Oxbow Hotel & The Lakely, Chippewa Valley Floral, The Lismore, That’s Adorable, Lazy Monk, Raggedy Man and The Local Store.