EAU CLAIRE — Keeping his walker close by, Bill Bauer snakes an extension cord from an outlet at his house to a blower fan that inflates a Christmas decoration on his lawn.
As the air flows, a plump Santa Claus perched atop an airplane — a whimsical modern take on his flying sleigh — rises up and joins fellow symbols of the winter holiday outside the home on Eau Claire’s north side.
At 94, Bauer still enjoys readying his holiday display and occasionally adding to it.
“I just kept buying piece by piece every year,” he said.
A self-described “kid at heart,” Bauer said when he goes into a shop around the holidays, he’s tempted to buy more decorations to adorn his yard.
Since 1950, the soft-spoken, genial man, has adorned his home for his favorite holiday.
Bauer lived in Chippewa Falls during his career in retail and retirement, but moved about three years ago to the home on Delbert Street with his wife, Judy.
When asked if she pitches in with the Christmas decorating, Judy smiles and replies, “I try not to.”
She’s content busying herself indoors while her husband goes about his annual holiday decorating hobby, which clearly brings him joy to do himself.
“It’s a lot of decorating,” she said, “ but he loves it.”
Throughout October, Bauer goes into the three garden sheds used to store his winter decorations so he can replace broken light bulbs and fix parts that had broken.
He waits until Halloween has passed before hauling out the Christmas stuff. A lighted horse-drawn carriage decoration did serve double-duty this year by holding pumpkins for fall before a statue of Santa took their seat this month.
Bauer spent the first two weeks of November moving pieces from his sheds to their places on his front lawn and troubleshooting problems along the way.
This year he dealt with wind that kept toppling some of his most prominent decorations. To keep his merry-go-round and Ferris wheel with snowmen and Santas on them from blowing over, Bauer added wire to anchor them to the ground.
Reindeer, elves, Santas, angels, ornaments and other symbols of the season are also stationed on his front yard.
His collection is a mix of store-bought decorations and items Bauer has modified or made himself.
A small church and silhouettes of the three wise men riding on camels are among the pieces he crafted out of wood and painted.
One of his newer signs has the words Seasons Greetings fashioned from red and green rope lights. To get the colorful sign high enough for people to see as they stroll by, Bauer perched it on an easel wrapped in decorative green tape and lashed it to a tree in his yard.
Aside from his love of Christmas, Bauer said he also likes putting out the holiday display to see the reactions of families as they drive or walk by his house after everything is in place and lit up.
“I just enjoy it, and I like people,” he said.