EAU CLAIRE — Hunters killed fewer deer this year than in 2020 in all but one county in west-central Wisconsin during the state's nine-day gun deer season that ended Sunday.
Rusk County was the only regional county where the number of deer killed was up this year, rising 1.5% overall and 9% for bucks.
The deer kill in other area counties fell between 1.2% in Chippewa County and 19% in St. Croix County, according to preliminary state Department of Natural Resources data released Tuesday. The declines were 6.1% in Eau Claire County and 15.4% in Dunn County.
The regional totals followed a general statewide pattern during a season in which hunters killed 175,667 deer, down 8% from the 190,646 animals killed during the 2020 nine-day stretch. The number of bucks killed was down 1.3% from last year. The antlerless take was down 13%.
DNR officials said it's difficult to pin down reasons for the general decline, but suggested that it could be that more hunters are choosing to devote time to other hunting seasons. The DNR offers multiple deer hunting seasons each fall, but the nine-day gun season remains the pinnacle for hunters. It began at dawn on Nov. 20 and ran until nightfall Sunday.
"I can't pinpoint why the numbers are down a little over last year, but I do know that hunter preferences are changing and spread out over more seasons," said Kris Johansen, regional wildlife management supervisor for the DNR.
"I'm not all that concerned because we have a lot of season to go and a lot more opportunities for people to harvest deer yet," he said. "We still harvested a heck of a lot of deer and people had a lot of fun hunting, being outside and enjoying time with family and friends."
Jeffrey Pritzl, a statewide deer program specialist with the DNR, speculated that more hunters may have opted for bow hunting — that season runs from mid-September to the end of January — and success on those outings may have kept them home during the nine-day gun season. As of Tuesday, bow hunters had taken almost 36,000 deer. Hunters also may be waiting for the state's muzzleloader season, which began Monday and runs through Dec. 8, or the December antlerless-only season, he said.
"If you asked 10 deer hunters about their experience over the last week, how often they hunted and whether they decided to take a deer or not, you'd get 10 different answers," Pritzl said during an online media briefing. "It's probably more complicated than making a presumption right now about one particular thing that was going on."
It was a memorable first hunting season for 9-year-old Cora Johnson of the Chippewa County town of Eagle Point. She bagged a spike buck on opening day while hunting with her father, Josh Johnson, on private land in Shawano County. Cora then proceeded to shoot a three-point buck the next day while hunting with her grandfather.
"She's hooked," Josh said of his daughter, who showed enough patience, interest, proficiency with a youth rifle and safety-consciousness that he decided to let her join the family tradition and tag along during gun deer season.
"We saw several deer of various sizes, so the population seemed average to better than average," said Josh, whose 14-year-old son also shot a small buck. "Then we had enough venison, so we didn't shoot any more."
Hunters killed 9.3% more deer this year than in 2020 in the northern forest management zone, the only one of the state's four management zones that saw an increase. The southern farmland zone, which includes most of the southern third of the state, saw a 17% drop.
Johansen noted that parts of northern Wisconsin had nearly perfect conditions with snow on the ground for a few days, and that can make a huge difference.
"The one thing that seems like a constant is that the deer are never spread evenly throughout the state," Johansen said. "There are always some people who see a lot of deer and harvest a lot of deer and others who don't see as many deer as they normally do."
Johansen, who hunted in a section of Buffalo County where he knows there is a large deer population, hardly saw any deer on opening weekend.
"They sure weren't on their feet in the area I was in," he said, adding, "It's still hunting and wild animals, and some years are better than others."
The portion of Eau Claire County in the central forest management zone registered nearly 3.5 deer per square mile, the DNR reported, and saw the overall kill increase by 22.6%, including 51.8% for antlerless deer and 4.7% for bucks.
The state has issued more than 808,000 licenses this year, a decrease of about 1.5% from last year when there was a surge in sales fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"That's really good," said DNR wildlife management program director Eric Lobner. "License sales continue to be strong."
The DNR reported five injuries and one fatality during the gun season.
A 65-year-old Minnesota man was killed Tuesday in Iron County when another hunter dropped his gun and it went off, striking him in the chest.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.