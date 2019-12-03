The calendar and the weather combined to spare tens of thousands of deer during Wisconsin’s recently concluded nine-day gun deer hunting season.
State Department of Natural Resources officials said a later Thanksgiving week and several days of nasty conditions contributed to a 25% decline from last year in the number of deer killed in the gun season.
Wisconsin hunters killed 160,769 deer during the state’s 168th nine-day gun season completed Sunday. That total is down more than 53,000 from the 213,972 deer registered in the same span a year ago, according to preliminary statistics released Tuesday by the DNR.
The total included 75,236 bucks, down 29% from last year, and 85,533 antlerless deer, down 21%.
While opening weekend saw mild temperatures throughout Wisconsin with some snow in the north, hunting conditions deteriorated throughout the remainder of the season, with strong wind, snow and rain moving across the state. The largest dip in buck registrations — 40% — occurred in the northern forest zone, where blizzard-like conditions and significant snow accumulation hindered hunter access.
“Snow always helps hunters, but when it’s heavy and wet and you have winds of 40 mph and the snow is coming down sideways, that makes for some pretty tough hunting conditions,” said Kris Johansen, natural resources program manager for the DNR’s west-central district. “I give a lot of credit to the hunters who were out there.”
Wisconsin held the earliest possible deer season in 2018 followed this year by the latest possible season opener. When that pattern occurred between the 2012 and 2013 seasons and the 2007 and 2008 seasons, similar declines in year-to-year registration totals were recorded, as the shift in dates results in a decrease in rut activity during the gun season.
Kevin Wallenfang, a big game ecologist with the DNR’s Bureau of Wildlife Management, blamed the lousy weather for the drop exceeding the 15% to 20% normally seen when the season shifts from earliest to latest.
“The word out in the field is that there was very little hunting activity over the last weekend of the gun season,” Wallenfang said.
DNR officials also pointed to a higher than usual prevalence of standing corn as a factor in the registration decline. By Sunday, the corn harvest was only 66% complete, which is 22 days behind last year’s pace.
“When the corn harvest is behind, that generally makes for challenging conditions, as it provides a whole lot of opportunity for deer to hide and more areas where hunters can’t move around or see into,” Johansen said.
The registration drop-off was slightly less severe in a 12-county area of west-central Wisconsin surrounding Eau Claire. The number of deer killed in the region totaled 34,312 this year, down 19 percent from 42,108 in 2018.
Regional counties that exceeded the statewide decrease were: Eau Claire, down 29% to 1,686; Rusk, down 29% to 2,163; and Buffalo, down 28% to 2,969.
The smallest dips took place in Dunn County, down 11% to 4,115; Chippewa County, down 13% to 2,911; and Clark County, down 13% to 4,904.
Reports from hunters around Wisconsin indicated low daytime deer activity throughout the gun season.
The number of deer hunters, meanwhile, remained fairly steady, with gun license sales totaling 564,664 this year, off 2% from 576,277 in 2018. The DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement reported four firearm-involved injuries and zero fatalities for the nine-day season, down from a 10-year average of 6.8 incidents.
Wallenfang said the DNR likely will adjust antlerless deer quotas next year in response to this year’s lower-than-expected kill total.
No data is available yet for chronic wasting disease testing on deer killed during the gun season.
While Johansen understands that it’s disappointing for hunters who really wanted to shoot a deer last week but didn’t get the chance, he said there is a potential bright side for those forced to wait until next fall.
“We harvested fewer bucks this year than last year, so that means a number of those animals will probably survive and grow even bigger antlers next year,” he said.
Still, both Johansen and Wallenfang emphasized that the addition of several special hunts, combined with the increasing popularity of bow hunting, means the nine-day gun season accounts for a smaller share of the total deer kill than it did historically. Still to come this month are a muzzleloader season, a pair of special antlerless hunts and the remainder of the archery and crossbow seasons.
“There’s lots of opportunity left to hunt for deer this year,” Wallenfang said, “and we hope people get out and enjoy it.”