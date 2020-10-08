ST. CROIX COUNTY — A Democratic candidate is challenging an incumbent Republican in a spirited race in Wisconsin’s 30th Assembly District, which includes the cities of Hudson and River Falls and parts of St. Croix and Pierce counties.
Republican business owner Shannon Zimmerman of River Falls is squaring off with a Democratic opponent, attorney Sarah Yacoub of Hudson.
Zimmerman has represented the 30th Assembly District since 2016, when he defeated a Democratic and an independent challenger to take the seat formerly held by Republican Dean Knudson.
Zimmerman and Yacoub spoke with the Leader-Telegram in October about several topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming 2021-2023 state budget.
Disagreement over virus
Zimmerman and Yacoub differ on Wisconsin’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virus has sickened nearly 142,000 Wisconsin residents and has killed just over 1,400 in the state as of Thursday, according to state data.
Zimmerman pointed to an April COVID-19 relief bill passed by the state Legislature that touched on health care, K-12 education, state funding, extended some aid to local governments and made it easier for residents to receive unemployment assistance: “A lot has been done.”
Zimmerman added that the Legislature “needs to continue to work diligently to make certain our schools are safely open … K-12 learning is vital. The state has taken a variety of actions. It’s a virus, and if there was a way we could eradicate it instantly, it would have already been done.”
Yacoub criticized the Republican-controlled Legislature’s response to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order, saying the legislative body failed to coordinate protective equipment, rapid testing and contact tracing on a statewide level: “The Republicans made a calculated decision that if they did nothing, it would reflect badly on Gov. Evers and position them to maintain or accumulate more power … they essentially left everyone hanging and didn’t care how this pandemic hurt businesses, hurt families, hurt Wisconsinites because it’s all in reference to their power grab.”
Republican lawmakers have sharply criticized Evers’ response to the virus; many have called the state’s spring lockdown overly restrictive on businesses and residents’ mental health. The Wisconsin Supreme Court in May struck down Evers’ stay-at-home order, and a handful of county health departments installed their own health orders instead.
Conservatives are also challenging Evers’ mask order in court, and a ruling could come any day, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.
Zimmerman said he is in favor of county governments making their own decisions about safety measures, like mandatory mask orders.
“We’re clearly seeing some hotspots in the eastern parts of our state,” Zimmerman said. “There are parts in the west and northwest that are very, very low (in new cases) … Madison is not the same as Roberts, Wisconsin. Those differences need to be considered.”
Yacoub disagreed that counties should supersede a statewide lead of the coronavirus response.
“I’m very much a proponent of local control … this is an area (where) we need coordinated effort at the state level,” Yacoub said. “ … More proactive legislative action, less fighting with the governor … he’s supported by the science.”
Looking ahead
Yacoub called for more K-12 education funding in the state’s next biennial budget, pointing to schools nationwide that are struggling to implement virtual learning.
She also said she would push for expanding health care access (“I’d like to see a BadgerCare public option,”) putting more money into mental health and addiction resources and would advocate for state investment in expanding rural broadband internet.
“What happens when we don’t have adequate access to health care, is the criminal justice system ends up trying to shoulder the burden, the hardship and the consequences,” Yacoub said.
Zimmerman emphasized that he’d push for making sure Wisconsin doesn’t raise taxes in its next two-year budget.
“In times of economic challenge and difficulties, the worst thing we can do is further financially burden our Wisconsin people,” Zimmerman said, adding that the state “came into this pandemic probably in as good a financial (state) as we could have.”
Since 2018 Zimmerman has served on the Joint Committee on Finance, the Legislature’s committee that reviews the state biennial budget after it’s traditionally introduced by the governor.
He would also support allocating funds for K-12 education, colleges and universities and health care spending, but look for “expense reductions” too, Zimmerman said.
Controversy over residence
Zimmerman made statewide headlines recently for being the subject of a Wisconsin Elections Commission complaint. The complaint accused Zimmerman of identifying a house in the town of Clifton, outside the 30th District, as his primary residence when claiming the state lottery credit — but claiming a River Falls house inside the 30th District that he says he shares with his 33-year-old son on his campaign records and nomination papers, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.
“My opponent very publicly does not live in the district,” Yacoub said in an interview with the Leader-Telegram.
In an interview with the Journal-Sentinel, Zimmerman called the complaint “frivolous.”
The complaint was filed by one of Yacoub’s donors, Zimmerman told the Leader-Telegram.
Yacoub’s campaign leaked the complaint to the Journal-Sentinel, the newspaper reported last month.
“By afternoon of that same day, my opponent was fundraising on that point,” Zimmerman told the Leader-Telegram. “It was opportunistic by my opponent.”
Why are you running?
When asked their reasons for running for state office, Zimmerman and Yacoub emphasized their personal backgrounds and ties to western Wisconsin.
Zimmerman said his “unique perspective” as a 24-year business owner and entrepreneur will benefit the district.
“Now more than ever, when I look around at the challenges resulting from COVID and so forth, it’s that experience as a lawmaker, as an employer, as a coach, as a dad and grandpa, that I think really allows me to represent this dynamic part of the state,” Zimmerman said.
Yacoub said her desire for “pro-public health, pro-science style of leadership” led her to run for office, citing pushback against Wisconsin county health officials for COVID-19 precautions.
“As a mother of children in this community, I need to tell myself and tell my children that I at least tried to do something,” Yacoub said. “This is a wonderful place to raise children, but there are certainly some barriers to wellness locally, and it seems like we’re beating our heads against the same walls.”
Neither Zimmerman nor Yacoub faced primary opponents earlier this year.
The election is Nov. 3.