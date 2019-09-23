STRUM — The clock began ticking Monday for the reality TV makeover planned for the home of Strum veteran Steve Wojcik.
While the crew members of Lifetime’s “Military Makeover” who descended on Strum exuded a positive attitude, they also realize they’re up against a tight deadline.
After beginning demolition work Monday, the cast and crew need to have an expansive renovation complete and ready for a televised unveiling in just 10 days. What they call the “big reveal” is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
“I love it. That’s my favorite part of the job,” construction manager and “Military Makeover” co-host Ryan Stanley said, referring to the ridiculously fast renovation schedule. “I know that somehow we’ve always pulled through.”
That’s why the roughly 30 volunteers and 10 crew members on site Monday were all getting down to business, with the sounds of buzzing saws, pounding hammers and falling debris filling the air around the old ranch-style house at 136 W. Fir St.
Wojcik, a Wisconsin State Patrol officer, was wounded by a roadside bomb in 2004 during a deployment to Iraq with the Army Reserve and still deals with chronic back pain. He was awarded the Purple Heart in 2012.
Wojcik, his wife, Terri, and their three daughters moved in 2010 to the Strum house, which “Military Makeover” co-host and longtime talk show host Montel Williams promised recently would be dramatically transformed over the course of the show. The six episodes featuring the Wojciks are expected to air on Lifetime in November and December, with the first scheduled at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
Stanley, whose sister serves in the military, symbolically launched the show early Monday afternoon by giving the Wojciks the boot and promptly swinging a sledgehammer through a wall to kick off demolition — all with TV cameras rolling, of course. The family has chosen to spend the time they are displaced at Crystal Lake Campground in Strum.
Producer Nick Richman said the entire crew has raved about how kind and good-humored the Wojciks have been through what could be a stressful process.
“They’re an incredible family,” Richman said. “They’re so deserving, and they’re just extremely humble and grateful. From the start they’ve made us feel almost like part of the family.”
Richman also said he was impressed by the friendliness of the people in Strum, including a neighbor who offered to make lunch for all of the crew and volunteers.
Stanley, who has been involved with 10 previous makeovers for the show, said he approaches each project with three plans — ranging from his ultimate wish list to a basic remodel — and determines the path based on the level of donations, volunteers and professional contractor help.
“The biggest part of my job is to make sure we don’t bite off more than we can chew so we can reach the finish line on time,” he said, noting that it typically would be difficult for a contractor to get so many subcontractors and laborers to work at the same time under such a firm deadline.
Erik Weisenseel, a veteran and project manager, is new to the show and said he relishes the opportunity to improve the lives of other veterans.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to give them something brand new,” he said.
A crew from veteran-owned JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, one of several regular “Military Makeover” sponsors, was in Strum on Monday to work on recycling and repurposing many of the Wojciks’ soon-to-be-replaced possessions and also to dispose of the piles of scrap wood, flooring and other building materials generated by the demolition work scheduled to be completed today.
While the project takes a lot of hard work, Andy Weins, co-owner of the the JDog franchise in southeast Wisconsin, said it’s all worthwhile knowing the work is going to help a deserving military family. By the end of the 10 days, Weins estimated the company will have had 10 volunteers donate $8,000 to $10,000 worth of services to the project.
Veteran Bill Thoma of Independence was one of several regional volunteers who showed up to help with demolition work and haul debris out of the house.
Asked what motivated him to volunteer, Thoma, a former county veterans service officer, said he wanted to help out Wojcik, a former client.
“I’ve seen the sacrifices veterans make,” Thoma said. “It’s nice to say thank you when you see them, but it’s much better to show them your appreciation with your actions.”