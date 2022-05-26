EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Democratic lawmakers on Thursday called on the Wisconsin Supreme Court to allow ballot drop boxes in elections later this year.
With a Supreme Court ruling pending on a lawsuit challenging the legality of drop boxes, state Rep. Jodi Emerson and Sen. Jeff Smith held a news conference to advocate for drop boxes as a secure way to make it easier for more voters to participate in the democratic process.
"Democracy works best when we do everything we can to make sure everybody who is eligible to vote is able to vote," said Emerson, D-Eau Claire. "We should be making it easier to vote, not harder."
However, Emerson charged that a ruling earlier this year by a Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren that unstaffed drop boxes are not allowed under state law makes it harder for some residents to vote. Bohren also ruled that voters must return their absentee ballots themselves.
The implications of that ruling, which was appealed to the state Supreme Court, are that some people with disabilities can't vote on their own and their caregivers could be committing a criminal act by putting a ballot in the mailbox or a drop box for those voters, Emerson said, adding that she has heard heartwrenching stories from several voters with disabilities who are worried because they are physically unable to place their ballot in a mailbox.
"Having drop boxes is a safe and convenient way to ensure that our ballots are returned and your voice is heard," she said.
The court heard arguments in April about whether to allow drop boxes for the fall election. A decision is expected to be announced in June.
Emerson said clarity is needed soon to give local election clerks time to prepare for the Aug. 9 partisan primary.
"The Supreme Court needs to make the right decision that follows the constitutions of this country and this state to ensure that people have the right to vote," said Smith, D-town of Brunswick. "It's safe and it's proven to be effective and give people the ability to vote at their leisure ... but also allow people who don't have the ability to drive or walk to a polling place to let somebody drop their ballot off for them."
Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, criticized Democrats for voting against every Republican-authored election reform bill, including one that would have allowed drop boxes but regulated their locations and how many cities could deploy.
"We know drop boxes are a great convenience ... but we don't want them all over the city with no monitoring," Bernier said, noting that such unattended drop boxes could be subject to weather damage or sabotage.
She charged that Democratic opposition was motivated by politics.
"Their plan from the beginning of the session was to vote no on every election bill that comes forward and call it voter suppression," Bernier said.
At Thursday's news conference, Karen Voss, co-coordinator of the nonpartisan voter advocacy group Chippewa Valley Votes, offered a recent example of the popularity of drop boxes among Wisconsin voters. In Milwaukee, she said, the city collected 2,300 absentee ballots at nine staffed drop boxes on the two Saturdays before the April election. That was nearly 70% more than the 1,362 ballots cast via traditional in-person absentee voting on those days.
Voss said drop boxes offer the advantage of being accessible for voters with mobility issues, convenient for workers who have a difficult time getting to the polls and safe for those who are immunocompromised or worried about COVID-19.
The news conference came the day after the Thomas More Society filed lawsuits against Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee and Racine over the use of what the conservative law firm labeled "illegal unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes" in elections.