EAU CLAIRE — With the election just over a week away, state and local Democrats stopped in Eau Claire Saturday morning as part of a statewide "What's at Stake" RV tour to encourage everyone to vote — whether at the polls on Election Day or by absentee ballot cast in person, placed in a drop box or sent by mail.
"The stakes couldn't be higher," State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski said of the Nov. 3 election pitting GOP President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against the Democratic ticket of former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.
Godlewski said her support for Biden is driven by three major factors: her desire to return decency and respect in the White House, to protect the Affordable Care Act and to see the economy recover after being crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This administration has had over nine months to get this virus under control" and still doesn't have a plan to do so, she said. "The reality is we're not going to get our economy back on track until we get the virus under control."
Even before the pandemic, Wisconsin had lost more than 20,000 manufacturing jobs and was No. 1 in the nation in farm bankruptcies, Godlewski said, blaming Trump for prioritizing trade wars with Canada and Mexico over the people of Wisconsin.
State Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, 92nd Assembly District candidate Amanda WhiteEagle, 68th Assembly District candidate Emily Berge and Democratic National Committee and Eau Claire City Council member Andrew Werthmann also spoke about issues they believe are on the line this election.
In particular, WhiteEagle talked about the importance of health care and Berge mentioned her desire to end the divisiveness fostered by Trump.
Trump campaign spokeswoman Anna Kelly, however, said in a Friday news release that the president deserves to be reelected because under his leadership Americans have seen incredible economic highs, received crucial tax cuts and paid lower prescription drug costs.
The importance of voting, especially in a battleground state such as Wisconsin, is apparent when looking at the 2016 presidential election, Godlewski said.
"We lost this state in 2016 by 22,000 votes. That's five votes per precinct. That's it," she said. "So your voice and your vote will make a difference because the road to the White House runs through Wisconsin and runs through the Chippewa Valley."
Godlewski urged Democrats not to get complacent because of Biden's consistent lead in the polls, pointing out that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had similar margins in polls before the last presidential election.
"We thought we had it in the bag. People weren't even talking about Wisconsin anymore," Godlewski said. "We don't want to relive the horror of 2016 all over again. That's why it's so important that we don't lose our motivation and our determination to take back the White House."
Emerson agreed, saying the 2016 election demonstrated that polls are just a snapshot in time.
"We need people at the polling places to actually cast their votes," Emerson said. "That's why we're out here today, and that's why it's so important you are talking to your friends and neighbors and making sure they've got a plan to vote."
Voting, Werthmann said, is the only way for residents, especially all of those Wisconsinites struggling to make ends meet in the current economy, to ensure their voice is heard.
The statewide RV tour also was slated to stop in Hudson and La Crosse on Saturday.