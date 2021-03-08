EAU CLAIRE — Nearly 49 years ago — on April 26, 1972 — Wisconsin became one of the first states to ratify the federal Equal Rights Amendment.
Not only did the federal ERA not get enough states to pass it in time to become part of the U.S. Constitution, but Wisconsin never passed a similar amendment to its own Constitution.
Several Democratic legislators would like to change that, so they chose International Women’s Day to announce Monday the introduction of an Equal Rights Amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution.
“This proposed amendment signals our commitment to the fundamental truth that all Wisconsinites deserve equal treatment under the law,” said Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, one of the legislators taking the lead in introducing the bill.
The proposed amendment would establish equal rights on the basis of sex, gender identity, race, color, sexual orientation, disability, religion, national origin, marital status, family status, age, ancestry or other immutable characteristics.
“We still don’t have an amendment to our Wisconsin Constitution that guarantees all people have equal rights, and it is past time for that to happen,” Emerson said in a virtual news conference unveiling the bill.
A similar bill introduced in February 2020 didn’t generate support from Republicans who control both houses of the Legislature and never got a hearing, but Emerson noted that the COVID-19 pandemic struck shortly thereafter, derailing most legislation.
Another legislator announcing the proposed amendment, Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, said she is hopeful the bill will gain GOP support this time, saying, “I think we should all agree that all of our constituents and all of our residents are deserving of equal protection and equal rights under the law.”
Emerson agreed, adding, “I would hope that people being equal would not be a partisan football to be passed around.”
However, Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, said amending the state Constitution requires broad support across the political spectrum and she is not sure the ERA proposal has reached that point.
After hearing all of the groups that would be protected under the amendment, Bernier said it would duplicate protections that already exist in Wisconsin, adding, “We do all that now.”
“I’m all about treating everyone equitably based on race, ethnicity, gender and whatever, but the fact of the matter is, even if it is in the Constitution or state statutes, some things aren’t fair,” Bernier said. “We try our hardest to be fair and equitable across the board, but there are outliers. Some people don’t behave well. We just all have to practice what we preach.”
The Democratic lawmakers backing the amendment, by contrast, said it’s important to spell out those protections in the Wisconsin Constitution.
“If we are ever going to achieve true freedom and equality, we have to guarantee equal rights for all of our residents, regardless of who you are, regardless of where you come from or regardless of who you love or how your worship or the color of your skin or any other of those unique immutable characteristics that make us who we are,” Subeck said.
The state Constitution is a statement of Wisconsin values, said Rep. Sara Rodriguez, D-Brookfield, who alleged she once was passed over for a promotion and told the employer believed it would be difficult for her to balance new responsibilities with child-rearing duties even though the man who got the job was in a similar family situation.
Rep. Lee Snodgrass, D-Appleton, said the Wisconsin ERA would clarify and strengthen protections for LGBTQ+ residents who continue to face high levels of discrimination and harassment in employment, housing, education and health care.