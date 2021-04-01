EAU CLAIRE — The COVID-19 pandemic has put many aspects of life on hold for the past year, but dentists have adapted to make sure oral health doesn’t have to be one of them.
From adding temperature checks and social distancing to waiting rooms to incorporating high-volume suction devices and more personal protective equipment for staff, dental offices have taken several steps to ensure patients feel safe going to the dentist.
“We are making every effort as a dental community by taking extra precautions to ensure your visit is safe,” said Dr. Chris Johnson, a dentist at Hillside Dental in Eau Claire and vice president of the Wisconsin Dental Association. “I really believe you’re safer to come in and get treatment during the pandemic than you are letting your dental needs go untreated.”
Most dental practices in Wisconsin and across the country closed for all but emergency and urgent procedures in mid-March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up in the United States. Many reopened two or three months later, with 99% resuming routine care again by late July, according to the American Dental Association. An ADA survey indicated that by January patient volumes had returned to about 80% of pre-pandemic levels on average.
While Chippewa Valley dentists acknowledged that some area residents are still uncomfortable with the idea of holding their mouth open in the presence of others while the coronavirus continues to spread, they said a majority of their patients have returned to seek care.
“I’m sure some are still staying away, but we’ve been very, very busy,” said Dr. Monica Shook, who practices at Midwest Dental in Altoona.
Johnson said he’s heard patients express sentiments about COVID-19 ranging from having no concern at all to being afraid to go to a dental office. Some prefer to wait until a higher rate of vaccinations has yielded a greater degree of herd immunity.
Hillside has returned to near normal patient volume, although many patients have shifted their semiannual checkups back a few months to make up for the roughly two months the office was shut down.
Dr. Kent Vandehaar, a dentist at Willow Street Dental in Chippewa Falls and a past president of the state dental association, pointed to dentistry’s track record over the past year to make the case for its safety.
Despite being considered one of the most at-risk professions for COVID-19 infection because of long exposure times to unmasked patients receiving treatment, dentistry has a lower prevalence of infection than other health professions, Vandehaar said, citing a study released in October indicating that less than 1% of dentists had tested positive for the virus.
“To date, there is no documented transmission of COVID-19 between dentists and patients,” he said. “The greatest risk is to the dentist, not the patient, and neglecting your oral health should be a major concern for all of us.”
Johnson concurred, saying, “Even in a pandemic, we don’t want to kick the can down the road and miss different things that can result in gum disease, toothaches and bigger problems down the road.”
New steps
People seeking to get their teeth checked or fixed for the first time since the onset of the pandemic may notice changes before they even set foot in their dental office.
Patients now routinely are asked screening questions before their appointments as a precaution for patients and staff.
“If you have COVID, we do not want to treat you,” Johnson said. “That’s the bottom line.”
Some offices also have been asking patients to wait in their vehicles until their appointment times to avoid any unnecessary exposure.
Once patients enter the office, their temperature is taken, hand sanitizer is readily available and they are required to wear a mask until treatment begins. Offices have removed many high-touch items such as magazines and toys from reception areas, where furniture is spread out for social distancing.
Office staff, who previously had been out of the infection control loop, now wear masks and sit behind Plexiglas barriers, while dentists and hygienists wear higher filtration masks, face shields and long-sleeve gowns.
Treatment rooms are thoroughly disinfected between patients, instruments are sterilized and patient touch items such as door handles, light switches, pens and bathrooms are continually being cleaned. Once in the dental chair, patients are often asked to don safety glasses and rinse their mouth with hydrogen peroxide.
Reducing the risk
“Dentistry has taken this issue extremely seriously, and we are experts in infection control,” Vandehaar said. “We have been using universal precautions since the ‘80s and the HIV/AIDS epidemic, being very concerned about blood-borne diseases. The COVID pandemic has brought a greater concern for airborne respiratory transmission, and we have taken steps to reduce that risk and minimize aerosol production during procedures.”
The Willow Street, Hillside and Midwest offices, for instance, have begun using high-volume suction devices — either tucked in a patient’s cheek or held just outside their mouth — that claim to reduce airborne bacteria by more than 95%.
The offices also have deployed air purifiers to further treat the air.
Shook said it has taken a lot of research, planning and investment for dental offices to rise to the challenge of the virus, but now the safety measures have become second nature.
“Patients can be assured that we are taking every precaution possible to make it a safe environment for patients and staff alike,” Shook said. “I can’t imagine being at risk with all of the safety precautions we are taking. It might be one of the safest places you can be.”
For individuals who want dental treatment but still have questions or concerns, Johnson encouraged them to call their dentist and ask about precautions being taken or any special steps that could allay their fears such as booking the first appointment of the day.
As for dental staff, Johnson said they too have been reassured by the additional safety measures. along with having early access to COVID-19 vaccines as health care providers.
“I’ve been extremely proud of our staff for their resilience and dedication to their jobs and their patients,” he said.
Vaccinations
Some Wisconsin dentists soon may join the effort to stop the spread on the front end by administering COVID-19 vaccinations.
Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill last week that allows dentists to give the shots once they’ve completed eight hours of training on vaccine protocols and record keeping. A recent federal order enables dentists to begin administering the vaccines immediately during the public health emergency. About 3,500 dentists in Wisconsin could be enlisted to help vaccinate the population.
“Dentists are accustomed to giving injections, so we want to be able to help in the fight,” Johnson said. “I’ve talked to several dentists who will be involved. It’s just one more way we can serve our community.”