EAU CLAIRE — Parting words from three Eau Claire City Council members ending their terms this week did not rule out that some of them might return to local politics.
John Lor, Catherine Emmanuelle and David Klinkhammer made informal remarks at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting since they did not seek re-election on April 5 and three new members will soon take their places.
Lor thanked fellow council members for their work to move Eau Claire forward, he lauded the city’s staff and expressed appreciation for the community putting its trust in him.
Though he’s stepping down after serving a single three-year term, Lor said he’ll miss serving on the council and may return sometime.
“For the future, I will be coming back if I have the opportunity to serve the community again,” he said.
Emmanuelle, who’s been on the council for nearly a decade and served as its vice president since 2019, began her parting remarks with appreciation for Eau Claire’s electorate.
“I definitely want to thank first and foremost the voters,” she said.
Like Lor, she also voiced gratitude to colleagues on the council, city employees and added her family to the list.
Emmanuelle said she’s stepping away from the council to spend more time with her children during pivotal times in their lives. For example, she said the departure will make it easier to take her daughter, who will be a high school senior, to tour potential colleges in the coming year.
“This is the right decision for right now,” she said. “Frankly I need a season of rest.”
Klinkhammer began his parting words by expressing how grateful he was that this week’s meetings brought the entire council together in the same room after over two years of using online videoconferences due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am extremely grateful we had these two meetings yesterday and today together, unfettered, close,” he said Tuesday, then joking. “I was beginning to think I’d forget what you all looked like.”
Klinkhammer had served 14 years on the council between two stints — 11 years representing the city’s south aldermanic district until 2018 and then the past three years in an at-large seat.
The retiree closed the door on a return to council and speculated he’d be the last from his generation to serve.
“You are in the company of probably the last council member that will — and still does — have in his possession a World War II ration book,” he quipped.
Klinkhammer noted he was six months old when he got the book of stamps, which were issued to every American to let them buy certain foods that were rationed during wartime.
The trio of departing council members gave their comments at the end of Tuesday’s meeting, but will also be formally honored for their service at the April 26 council meeting.
Next week, the winners of this month’s election for five at-large seats on the City Council will take office.
Incumbents Kate Beaton and Roderick Jones won new terms and will be joined by newcomers Larry Mboga, Charles Johnson and Joshua Miller.
The council’s organizational meeting, which includes selecting a vice president and appointing members to committees, is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.