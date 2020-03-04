Stanley mayor Norm Christianson was thrilled that his city was awarded a $351,000 grant Wednesday from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The infrastructure grant is for replacing the 8th Avenue Bridge, which is a major thoroughfare in the city, near Chapman Park.
“Getting that will be a big help, and will help us with other projects going on in the city,” Christianson said. “It will help all around.”
Because that bridge has a walkway that is used frequently by park users, Christianson believes the project got extra attention from the state, and helped them land the dollars.
Stanley city clerk Cynthianna Bergman thanked the governor and Legislature for the grant.
“While we are grateful for the opportunity to move forward with this project, this is only one of many projects key to the economic development of our community and the safety of our residents,” Bergman said. “We have so many other projects that would have gone unfunded if this grant was not awarded to the city.”
The state’s 2019-21 biennial budget includes $75 million in one-time funding for transportation projects, according to the DOT website. Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that 152 communities received grants this year out of 1,600 applications for the money.
Other area projects that received money include:
• Eau Claire County, Highway TT, $770,000.
• Dunn County, Highway B, $1,000,000.
• Town of Anson, Chippewa County, 105th, $472,222.
• Barron County, Highway U, $350,353.
• Town of Modena, Buffalo County, Myren Road, $150,594.
• Clark County, Highway K bridge, $276,500.
• Town of North Bend, Jackson County, West Indies Road, $427,096.
• Town of Durand, Pepin County, Brunner Road & Kee’s Lane, $712,123.
• Town of El Paso, Pierce County, 450th, $1,000,000.
• Town of Ellsworth, Pierce County, 610th, $325,984.
• City of Prescott, Pierce County, Front Street, $600,000.
• Village of Weyerhauser, Rusk County, Railway Ave., $150,000.
• Village of Woodville, St. Croix County, Best Road, $600,000.
• Town of Trempealeau, Trempealeau County, Sonsalla Bridge, $275,967.