Water bubbling up from buried spigots along with benches, boulders and berms are bound for Wilson Park based on designs to replace a broken fountain.
Following public meetings and online surveys that sought opinions late last year on a new water feature for the downtown Eau Claire park, designs by landscape architect Garret Perry have been adopted by the city.
“The design is inclusive to all,” said Perry, owner of Madison-based Design Studios Etc. “There’s something for everyone here.”
The defunct basin-shaped fountain, which has been shut off since it broke in fall 2018, would be replaced with several fountainheads encased in a small paved plaza with different colors of concrete and a few decorative plantings.
Around the water feature will be boulders and benches, responding to requests from residents for more areas to sit down.
“People really requested a lot more seating,” Perry said.
The city held design workshops on Oct. 3, Nov. 14 and Dec. 19 to let the public have a say in the fountain’s replacement and received more than 150 comments through online surveys on the project.
Josh Solinger, a city business analyst who led the public input process, said people also called and went to the city’s Parks and Recreation offices to voice their opinions.
“We really, really did appreciate the feedback we got,” he said.
It came down to the final survey with three similar designs, with the preferred one getting 38% of the vote.
“Although there was a favorite, it was fairly tight,” Solinger said.
That led Perry to incorporate bits from the runner-up designs into the final one based on comments people had in the online survey on specific parts that they liked the most.
Solinger brought the design to the city’s Waterways and Parks Commission meeting last week to show them the plans for replacing the fountain.
“Generally speaking it appeared to be positively received,” Solinger said.
Based on Perry’s designs, the city will now draw up specifications and then put the project out for bids from contractors.
“Ideally what we’d like to do is proceed this summer with construction,” Solinger said.
However, he noted that timing of the project may be adjusted to coincide with a neighboring senior housing development. That could allow the city to save on costs for underground utility work for the fountain while similar work is being done for the planned new building.
The City Council set a $147,000 budget for the fountain’s replacement, which did factor into the designs.
Attendees at the Oct. 3 design workshop spoke about incorporating a sculpture into the fountain, but that’s currently not included.
However, Perry said the proposal has the flexibility where sculptures could be added in the future.
“It’s designed to accommodate for later additions,” he said.
One sculpture already in the park will remain there. The sculpture of Old Abe — the eagle that accompanied Wisconsin troops in the Civil War — will stay near the fountain.
Perry, who previously contributed his design talents to Eau Claire’s bigger and busier Phoenix Park, downtown streets and Haymarket Plaza, said the vision for Wilson Park considered how it is a smaller, more subdued spot in the city.
“It is a completely different setting,” he said. “It’s a neighborhood park.”
While Wilson Park’s new fountain’s flat surface means kids can walk through it and play with the water, it is primarily intended to be a passive area where people can sit and look at it.
The park has been home to a fountain since the 1880s, and the broken one currently there was built in 1969. A drainage pipe underneath it broke last autumn, suspected to be caused by intrusion from roots of a nearby silver maple tree.
“If people had their druthers, they would rather just replace that fountain in kind, but it would’ve been cost-prohibitive,” Perry said.
While a fountain with a large basin of standing water is too expensive to replace and maintain given the city’s budget for the project, the new design pays subtle homage to those that have stood in the park.
Around the new fountain will be three earthen berms — one is already there and the other two will be built — each with a flat, semicircular strip of concrete running across its top. Together they form a raised, circular shape that evokes the rim of a traditional fountain.
The concrete strips atop the berms are intended as places where the city could etch a motto or other words of inspiration in the future after getting feedback from residents, Perry said.