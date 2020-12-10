EAU CLAIRE — As so many activities grind to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for services provided by Bolton Refuge House continues unabated.
If anything, the need to help victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and intimate partner violence has only increased as residents spend more time at home — even when their home is not a safe place.
"We know for sure we've had an increase in calls on our crisis hotline and an increase in survivors reaching out to us for help," said Katelyn Wonderlin, mobile sexual assault victim advocate at Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire.
The local pattern reflects a widespread trend, as the pandemic led to a worldwide spike in domestic violence cases, according to the advocacy group End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin: the Wisconsin Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women found that helplines in some areas are seeing five times the number of calls they received before COVID-19 struck.
While increased isolation and restricted movement help prevent the spread of COVID-19, those factors also increase the difficulty of reporting abuse and thus make it challenging to quantify the change, said Gricel Santiago-Rivera, End Abuse executive director.
"What we do know — what we always know — is to believe survivors," Santiago-Rivera said. "Those who are experiencing and directly serving individuals experiencing violence across Wisconsin consistently report that violence has worsened since the beginning of the pandemic, and we know that marginalized communities and the programs that serve them are being especially impacted."
The increase in violence is due to factors including heightened stress and anxiety associated with the virus, social isolation and economic insecurity, all of which increase vulnerability and decrease access to typical sources of support such as family members, friends and community groups, she said.
While some other social service agencies have closed their doors to in-person contacts, Bolton, as an essential service, has remained open for business as usual despite the highly unusual circumstances of 2020. Bolton continues to provide shelter, crisis counseling, legal advocacy, children's advocacy, safety planning, support groups and a hotline that is answered 24/7 by a trained advocate.
"We have services because people need them," Wonderlin said. "And because we are always available, people are really taking advantage of that."
In the first month of the pandemic alone, Bolton's legal advocate assisted with 45 restraining orders — an unusually high number, said Pat Stein, the agency's executive director.
As of Thanksgiving Day, the shelter reported 21 individuals staying in its Farwell Street building and five more in its new apartment wing. It's two transition housing units also were full.
Beyond the surge in inquiries from victims, the biggest changes for staff members have been taking over maintenance duties previously handled by now-hard-to-find volunteers and following stricter health and safety protocols, Stein said. Employees have been spending more time monitoring the health of victims and sanitizing common areas and frequently touched surfaces — all while wearing masks and social distancing.
"Since much of our communication is non-verbal, that communication is now limited to eye-reading. It's a very sterile way of communicating," Stein said.
Since the start of the pandemic this spring, Bolton has seen many new victims and those clients have had more children, as victims seek to protect youths from exposure to domestic or sexual violence.
As Wonderlin reported that one victim told staff, "The pandemic didn't cause domestic violence. It caused the perfect storm of factors that lead to domestic violence," referring to adding economic strife and a lack of contact with the outside world to already unhealthy relationships.
With more people unemployed or working from home and many schools going to virtual formats to slow the spread of the virus, an increasing number of victims are finding themselves trapped at home alongside an abuser with no other places to go to mediate their situation, Wonderlin said.
A survivor who asked for anonymity gave Bolton staff permission to share the example of her abuser, who felt he no longer had to be cautious about the location of her physical injuries if she didn't leave the house during the pandemic.
"If she wasn't working, he didn't have to be worried about how she would present to the community," Stein said. "Even though the children would still see the abuse, the abuser wasn't afraid of anyone else seeing the evidence of the abuse."
That attitude shows why it is especially important during the pandemic to stay in visual contact with people, even if just by Zoom, FaceTime, Skype or other video chat services, she said.
"This shows abusers that they don't have the power to hide simply because the quarantine means people aren't going to see others in person," Stein added.
The result of all these factors is that more victims have sought refuge in the shelter this year because they no longer could protect their children from witnessing domestic abuse.
"The pandemic hasn't in itself caused domestic violence," Stein said. "Domestic violence is a power and control technique and people who had abusive behavior before the pandemic have abusive behavior now during the pandemic. The pandemic is a stressor, and stressors in an unhealthy relationship could escalate the issues."
Considering those factors, Stein encouraged everyone — neighbors, coworkers, friends, relatives, church members — to pay attention to potential signs of domestic or sexual violence on behalf of Chippewa Valley survivors and refer them to Bolton if needed.