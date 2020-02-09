UW-Eau Claire’s Phillips Science Hall is open and all Monday classes will be held as scheduled despite a fire early Saturday in the building.
According to a news release from the university:
The fire in the Geography and Anthropology Student Research Lab, Room 266A, was contained by the Eau Claire Fire Department, and a commercial cleaning and restoration crew began remediation hours after the fire was extinguished. Room 266A will remain closed until all cleaning and repairs are complete.
The UW-Eau Claire facilities team inspected and confirmed the building’s electrical, plumbing and air handling systems were not damaged by the fire, and all fire alarms in Phillips are in working order.
The fire to the campus science building caused about $50,000 in damage according to the Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a fire alarm at at 5:20 a.m. Saturday. The initial investigation indicates the fire may have started in a printer. The building wasn’t occupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.
Phillips Hall, which was built in two phases in the 1960s, does not have a sprinkler system.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers approved funding for a new science facility to replace Phillips Hall when he signed the state’s 2019-2021 budget in July.
The budget included $109 million for the first phase of the science building project, plus another $1 million for advance planning of the project’s second phase. That second phase is expected to cost about $147 million to build — an item the university wants to see in the state’s 2021-2023 budget.
Construction could begin as soon as 2023 and the building could open in 2025 at the lower campus location now occupied by Katharine Thomas and Putnam residence halls, assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations Mike Rindo said in March.