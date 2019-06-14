Paula and Zach Haese brought their one-year-old son, Ray, and three-year-old son, Trustan, to the Breakfast in the Valley event Friday to enjoy a morning meal, but also to see the sites, pet some animals, and talk with farmers.
“I’ve come to this since I was a kid,” Paula Haese said. “My dad is a dairy nutrition consultant, so we’ve always had all the dairy. (As a kid), it was always going to the different dairy breakfasts, and seeing all my friends, and seeing all the sponsors.”
Despite the cool and rainy conditions Friday, a good crowd showed up at the Eau Claire County Expo Center for the annual event, said Katie Wantoch, UW-Extension agriculture agent.
“It’s good for people to learn about agriculture and support their local dairy farms, and have some wholesome dairy breakfasts,” Wantoch said. “It’s also about learning about the local organization.”
The event is sponsored by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, featuring about 300 volunteers serving breakfast to about 3,000 people. UW-Extension agriculture agent Mark Hagedorn was pleased with the turnout, calling it a typical year.
“This is just another good platform for urban dwellers to have an opportunity to learn more about where their food comes from,” Hagedorn said. “It’s becoming more important, the educational component.”
Mike Erickson brought his five-year-old son, Brek, for the food but also for the animals.
“This is our first time. We’re starting our tradition,” Erickson said. “I always thought about going, and never did. It was great. It was super-organized and it’s always good to have ice cream for breakfast.”
Ann Kline of the town of Washington said it was a fantastic event.
“It’s good to support them,” Kline said. “I try to come every year.”
Among the changes this year, a number of booths were set up outside, creating a small farmers market at the entrance to the grounds, Wantoch said.
“It provides a chance for them to walk around and chat,” she said.
Stephanie Schneider of Mondovi-based Together Farms operated one of the booths, where she was selling their grass-fed beef, lamb and pork sausages. Schneider said she had good foot traffic stopping by.
“It’s cool to go to stuff like this because I can’t make it to the bigger weekend events,” Schneider said. “These people are interested in farms, knowing where their food comes from, and supporting local — our kind of people.”
Wantoch said farmers are frustrated this year with the rains keeping them out of their fields.
“Farmers finally had a good stretch of weather and got corn planted,” she said. “But now cool weather is impacting the growth. We are 30 days behind on growing degree units. Corn planted May 1 and on Memorial Day is about the same growth, which is frustrating to see.”