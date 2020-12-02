EAU CLAIRE — A 37-year-old Eau Claire man was shot and killed outside a town of Washington residence last month after he advanced on law enforcement officers armed with knives, authorities say.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office released details Wednesday in the officer-involved shooting that occurred about 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, at a residence in the 2500 block of Corona Avenue.
The man who was shot and killed was identified as Randy S. LaCoursiere.
The law enforcement officers who fired their weapons during the incident were Brandon Ring, a six-year member of the Sheriff's Office, and Ryan Roth, a four-year member of the State Patrol.
According to the Sheriff's Office:
A preliminary investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office showed that local law enforcement officers were called to the Corona Avenue residence at 3:53 p.m. on Nov. 22 for a disturbance.
Deputies initially tried to hand the call for service by phone to keep in line with COVID-19 protocols. A second phone call to law enforcement indicated the situation was more heated, so deputies responded to the scene.
LaCoursiere, a resident at the house, became aggressive and uncooperative with his family and deputies. He armed and injured himself with knives, and damaged property. An ambulance was called to the scene because of his injuries.
Officers called for backup. Members of the Eau Claire Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded.
A woman and three children escaped out of windows in the residence to bring them to safety.
Law enforcement officers attempted to use de-escalation techniques to calm LaCoursiere. LaCoursiere then exited the residence armed with knives and quickly advanced on law enforcement officers, ignoring the officers' commands.
Investigators said officers used both less lethal options and their firearms. LaCoursiere was pronounced dead at the scene.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department led the investigation of the incident with assistance from the state Justice Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation.
The investigation included examination of law enforcement staff and witness statements, squad car video, forensic evidence and other information related to what led up to this incident. Details of the investigation will be provided to Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King for his review.
Ring and Roth were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer has said he had confidence in the decision-making actions and professionalism of the law enforcement officers that were involved.