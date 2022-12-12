EAU CLAIRE — Affordability and accessibility of a new apartment complex planned to replace a defunct Shopko were among topics that arose at Monday night’s Eau Claire City Council meeting.

Executives from Milwaukee-based developer Greywolf Partners explained that the units in the proposed Station 955 complex will be priced slightly higher, but close to what the company charges for an existing apartment building it owns in Eau Claire.

