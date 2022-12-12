EAU CLAIRE — Affordability and accessibility of a new apartment complex planned to replace a defunct Shopko were among topics that arose at Monday night’s Eau Claire City Council meeting.
Executives from Milwaukee-based developer Greywolf Partners explained that the units in the proposed Station 955 complex will be priced slightly higher, but close to what the company charges for an existing apartment building it owns in Eau Claire.
“These rents are very comparable to Metro Crossing,” Susan Ipsarides, Greywolf’s vice president of multifamily, told the council.
Rents at Station 955 would start at about $1,100 a month for a studio unit and reach around $2,100 monthly for three-bedroom apartments, according to the company’s representatives. Ipsarides noted that’s an all-inclusive rent with heat, electric and internet service included.
The 258-apartment complex slated for 955 W. Clairemont Ave. is anticipated to attract young adults in college, including graduate students, due to its proximity to both UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College. At the similarly marketed Metro Crossing, 2851 Hendrickson Drive, about 90% of the renters there are students, Ipsarides said.
But she added that people of other ages are welcome to rent as well.
“We’re not an age-restricted community, so anybody can lease at our property,” she said.
While the rent prices don’t fit the category of “affordable housing,” stated Bailey Copeland, Greywolf’s vice president of development, the apartments are in demand in the Eau Claire market.
Ipsarides said the 84-unit Metro Crossing remains full with a waiting list.
During its 4 p.m. meeting today, the City Council will vote on the rezoning and general development plan for Station 955. Should it gain approval, Greywolf’s timeline shows construction starting in March and completion during 2024.
Scott Allen, the city’s community development director, said affordability was among the questions posed about the proposed apartment complex, in addition to queries about traffic.
Compared to the peak of shopping season for Shopko — prior to the retail chain going bankrupt and closing in 2019 — Allen said that overall traffic from the new apartment complex will be comparably less.
Station 955 also is near or on three different bus routes, including one that also has stops on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
Vehicle parking for tenants will be a mix of 212 underground garage spaces and 249 stalls in a surface lot. Bicycle racks are also included in the garage and outside.
The new complex — two four-story apartment buildings joined by a one-level hub with common spaces — and its parking will take up the 7.4 acres where Shopko and its parking lot now are.
An adjoining strip mall and its sprawling parking lot would not be touched by Greywolf’s plans to build Station 955.