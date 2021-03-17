EAU CLAIRE — A Minnesota developer is proposing to build $53.3 million worth of apartments and storefronts in Eau Claire's Cannery District.
P&R Companies of Duluth unveiled plans Wednesday to create two, five-story buildings in the redevelopment area that the city has created to attract new housing and small businesses along the Chippewa River.
“The design fits right into what we've been looking for and expecting,” said Connie Pedersen, a member of Eau Claire's Redevelopment Authority.
The RDA voted unanimously during Wednesday morning's meeting to approve a memorandum of understanding with P&R, which starts 90 days time to negotiate before drafting a development agreement and land deal.
The vacant 5-acre site the developer is looking at is between First Street and the riverfront, north of the Brewing Projekt and the Eau Claire Children's Theatre.
Aaron White, the city's economic development manager, noted early designs for the two new buildings show the use of materials and architectural elements that would complement those currently in the Cannery District.
"They're carrying similar themes used in the Brewing Project and Children's Theatre forward,” he said.
The designs presented Wednesday by P&R may be revised as planning continues, but they give a good indication of what the developer has in mind.
The ground floor of each building will have storefronts facing the riverfront and also a large heated parking garage for tenant use. Surface parking would also be available around the buildings.
The next four floors will be apartments ranging in size from studio units up to three-bedroom ones. Between the two buildings, there could be about 240 apartments, White said, though that number may change as the designs go through revisions.
Top floors of the two buildings also would include patio spaces for residents to use, based on the preliminary designs.
This will be P&R's first project in Eau Claire as the developer looks to expand its reach from the Duluth area to have a more regional presence.
Dante Tomassoni, the company's vice president of development, said the Cannery District site appealed to P&R due to its riverfront location in a growing community.
"It's in a great location," he said.
Tomassoni mentioned the proposed buildings are close to Mayo Clinic Health System's large Eau Claire campus, viewing employees there as potential tenants.
The company is moving forward aggressively with the project, he said, and hopes to get through the necessary approval process with time to possibly start construction this year.
"We build at what we like to call 'prudent haste,'” he told the RDA.
Also on Wednesday, the RDA approved selling another lot in the Cannery District to a local developer who wants to build a group of townhomes.
For 1.9 acres of vacant land north of Kessler Park, Grip Development agreed to pay $80,000. The RDA is providing a $7,000 land credit to the developer to help defray costs for removing trees and hauling in materials to level out the lot.
About 26 units with attached garages are planned in the townhouse development. The units are intended to be homes for purchase, but the agreement signed with the RDA allows the developer the ability to keep some as rental properties.
The property value of the entire project is guaranteed to be at least $3.5 million, according to the land purchase agreement.
Following discussion of the two development projects, White remarked that Eau Claire is now seeing "pent-up" demand from businesses that slowed their plans down during the pandemic-saddled year of 2020.
"We're seeing a lot of renewed interest, especially in the Cannery District,” he said.