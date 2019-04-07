Tracy Grant, a Washington Post managing editor for staff development and standards, will present “Journalism in 2019: To Tell the Truth” during the 2019 Ann Devroy Memorial Forum at UW-Eau Claire.
The forum will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in UW-Eau Claire’s Schofield Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.
Grant is the second woman in the history of the Post to achieve the rank of managing editor. She came to the Post in 1993 as a copy editor and served as a graphics editor and business editor before becoming the newsroom’s first web editor in 1999. In that role, she directed the Post’s coverage of some of the biggest stories in the just-dawning digital age, including the 2000 election, the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the war in Afghanistan and the Washington, D.C., sniper attacks of 2002. She was a features editor and parenting columnist before being named to the role of senior editor in 2013. She became deputy managing editor in 2014 and managing editor in 2018.
In her role, Grant oversees recruiting and hiring of Post journalists, runs ongoing education and training programs, directs the newsroom’s internship program and oversees the newsroom’s multimillion-dollar budget. She also is the arbiter of the newsroom’s standards and ethics policies. She is a regular speaker at journalism conferences on issues including the importance of diversity, leadership training and newsroom ethics. Her television appearances have included NBC and PBS.
Grant is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and the mother of twin sons.
During her stay on campus, Grant will spend time meeting and talking with journalism students. She also will meet with members of the media before her Schofield Auditorium presentation.
The Ann Devroy Memorial Forum is named in honor of Ann Devroy, a Green Bay native who graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1970 with a degree in journalism and often is described as one of the best journalists to ever cover the White House.
After she died of cancer in 1997 at the age of 49, her family and colleagues at the Post wanted to honor her memory. Since she often served as a mentor to other journalists, those who knew her best decided the best way to do that was to give young journalists a chance to follow in her footsteps.
In 1998, they established the Ann Devroy Memorial Forum and Ann Devroy Memorial Fellowship program at UW-Eau Claire. Every spring, a prominent national journalist comes to UW-Eau Claire to interact with journalism students and to speak at the Devroy Forum.
During the forum, the winner of the Ann Devroy Memorial Fellowship is announced. The fellowship, awarded to an outstanding UW-Eau Claire journalism student, includes a scholarship and a three-week fellowship at the Post, and eligibility to apply for a paid summer internship at a Wisconsin daily newspaper.