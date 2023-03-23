Dewey Street bridge problems

The city put out orange cones and signs Thursday to keep vehicles from driving close to a hole discovered in the middle of the Dewey Street bridge in downtown Eau Claire. By late afternoon, the city shut down the bridge to traffic and will keep it closed so it can be inspected to assess the extent of the problem and identify potential fixes for it.

 Staff photo by Andrew Dowd

EAU CLAIRE — A hole found between traffic lanes in the middle of the Dewey Street bridge prompted the city to close the structure to traffic Thursday evening.

Leah Ness, deputy city engineer, said her department was alerted to the damage in the bridge deck earlier that day.

