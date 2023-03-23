EAU CLAIRE — A hole found between traffic lanes in the middle of the Dewey Street bridge prompted the city to close the structure to traffic Thursday evening.
Leah Ness, deputy city engineer, said her department was alerted to the damage in the bridge deck earlier that day.
“There is a pretty substantial void in the structure,” she said.
Concrete is missing at that spot in the bridge, but reinforcing metal bars there remained intact, Ness said. To prevent anything from falling through the hole, the city covered it with a metal plate and surrounded the void with a ring of orange cones.
Signs and cones diverted traffic lanes around the trouble spot during the morning and early afternoon, but at 4:30 p.m. the city announced the bridge would be closed for the time-being. Traffic is being detoured one block over to use Farwell Street instead.
An inspection is planned of the structure today(Friday) to determine the extent of the damage and create a plan for repairs.
The 92-year-old bridge is inspected annually, most recently in November. Ness said fall’s inspection found delamination in the area where the void has now appeared. That report also noted the many repairs that had been done to the bridge over the years.
“We have repairs throughout that structure where we’ve done patching and filling,” Ness said.
The bridge’s deteriorating condition came up during the Feb. 28 meeting of the Eau Claire City Council.
Dave Solberg, city engineer and deputy city manager, said the bridge will likely need to be load-rated in the next couple of years, limiting the weight on vehicles allowed to cross it.
The City Council voted 11-0 at that meeting to apply for federal funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to get funding to replace the aging bridge.
“There’s a lot of money for federal infrastructure out there and we’re trying to maximize as much as we can get,” Solberg said.
If selected, the bridge’s replacement would be paid entirely by money from the federal government. However, Solberg noted that if the city wants any aesthetic touches for a new bridge to pay homage to the architecture of the current one, a portion of those costs may be borne locally.
At the Feb. 28 meeting, Solberg gave a rough estimate that the bridge replacement project would cost $7 million to $10 million. If the city gets federal funding, he said construction could happen in 2025.
Since a May 2015 inspection deemed the bridge “structurally deficient” — but still safe to use at that time — the city has been talking about renovating or replacing it.
In 2016, the city got approval for financial assistance from the state Department of Transportation to pay for most of a major rehabilitation of the bridge. But planning for that project in 2019 and 2020 showed that its costs would be much higher than initially thought and the city would be paying more for it. In 2015, the historic rehabilitation was estimated at $2 million, but that swelled to $6 million by the end of 2020.
The City Council voted 9-2 on Jan. 26, 2021, against rehabilitating the bridge and instead ordered that a project to replace it be planned instead.
The Dewey Street bridge, which carries traffic over the Eau Claire River, was built in 1931. There are two other road bridges that run parallel to it downtown — Farwell and Barstow streets.