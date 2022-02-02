CHIPPEWA FALLS — A supply chain company is permanently leaving Chippewa Falls and will lay off 72 workers. However, those workers are essentially just being transferred to a new employer, not being let go.
DHL Supply Chain, 1801 Commerce Parkway, has informed the Department of Workforce Development it will cease operations in Chippewa Falls by March 31. DHL Supply Chain is described in DWD documents as a general freight trucking and long distance transport company.
However, the company added in the notice it “anticipates a majority of the associates will transition to a new employer assuming operational responsibility by April 1.”
Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director, explained that when the Mills Fleet Farm distribution center opened, the employees were provided and managed by DHL Supply Chain. DHL is now leaving its operations in the city, and Mills Fleet Farm will be taking over management of the workers.
“Fleet Farm is going to handle the employees themselves,” Walker explained. “I believe it was anticipation that DHL is handing off the baton, and they would be Mills Fleet Farm employees. So, there is no empty building that needs filling.”
Walker said he fully expects most, if not all, of the employees to move over to being Mills Fleet Farm workers. The workers will have plenty of other options if they choose to look around, he added.
“There are a lot of companies that are hiring, so those employees will be gobbled up,” Walker said. “I expect they will be absorbed rapidly.”
DHL Supply Chain also sent the notice to Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman. Like Walker, Hoffman said this is a transition of employees more than a layoff.
“I knew Fleet Farm was taking over, and DHL was getting out,” Hoffman said.
DHL Supply Chain’s media relations office confirmed Wednesday that no one is “receiving a pink slip” and the workers are just moving to a new provider.
The $69 million Mills Fleet Farm distribution center, totaling 1.12 million square feet in size, was announced in March 2017. The building opened at the end of December 2017.
Under the plan, Ryan Companies US constructed the building, and DHL Supply Chain managed the employees. The building, located in the Lake Wissota Business Park, sits on a 72-acre parcel that Chippewa County sold to the business for $1. The property is in the city’s tax-increment financing district, and as part of the developer’s agreement, the city agreed to finance up to $7.3 million of the project, along with reimbursing the county $1.29 million for the value of the land, $345,000 toward sewer and water main extensions, and $400,000 for storm water ponds.