A recently uncovered seven-figure error in the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services was a result of incorrect reimbursement projections.
The mistake involved a difference of about $1.29 million in what DHS projected to receive from the state in reconciliation money and what it actually received for Comprehensive Community Services, a program that assists people with mental health and substance use challenges. It regards money spent on services in 2018 and reimbursed by the state in 2019.
That difference increases DHS total projected losses in 2019 to about $3.36 million. Last year’s DHS numbers won’t be finalized until the end of June.
County Finance Director Norb Kirk discovered the error last week while reviewing the 2019 year-end financial information and comparing it to 2019 projections. A few days after the gaffe was uncovered, the DHS board was told about it during its meeting Tuesday, and County Administrator Kathryn Schauf also informed all county supervisors Tuesday evening.
“We’ve done our due diligence of noting that an error occurred,” DHS Director Diane Cable said. “We were transparent in informing folks from our board of that and the correction that was made.”
Cable called it a rare human error in projecting the money that DHS would receive from the state.
“This one probably stands out more, as it was a larger chunk of money, but it is not common for these things to happen,” Cable said.
Schauf said the county understands the gravity of the issue and said DHS is working to decrease its costs going forward.
“This is really a one-time projection reporting error, and we’re taking it seriously and we’re addressing it,” Schauf said.
County Board Chair Nick Smiar echoed that sentiment.
“It’s a serious amount of money,” Smiar said. “We are very concerned about it. We cannot do anything about that amount now. ... There are serious efforts underway to mitigate any budget overages in Human Services, and they are showing success.”
The county cannot recoup the $1.29 million because it is part of the 2019 budget, which is done. The mistake will ultimately impact the general fund, which essentially serves as the county savings account. Kirk said the unassigned general fund balances are at roughly $11 million right now, so this error would decrease the balance to around $10 million.
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie was on the DHS board call Tuesday and said he was “not entirely surprised” to hear about the miscue. He believes “there needs to be some substantial improvements” in the DHS fiscal department.
“That’s a pretty big accounting error,” Wilkie said. “It’s hard for me to quite digest how this could be overlooked.”
Supervisor Stella Pagonis was on the DHS board call as well. She does not believe the mistake was done intentionally but called it “fiscal negligence.”
Pagonis, chair of the Finance and Budget Committee, said DHS fiscal improvements must be made because the current process is not working.
“The way we’ve done it so far is insufficient,” Pagonis said. “It’s just not good enough.”
Going forward, Wilkie said the County Board should seriously consider moving the DHS fiscal office into the County Finance Department. They are currently separate entities, though DHS employees regularly provide fiscal updates to Kirk.
Wilkie and Pagonis plan to further address the topic during the Finance and Budget Committee meeting June 8, and the County Board will hear information during its June 16 meeting.