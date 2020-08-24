EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services Board and Finance and Budget Committee discussed next year’s proposed DHS budget during a joint meeting Monday evening.
The department requested just under $37 million for its 2021 budget. Of that initial proposed total, $10.16 million would come from tax levy, an increase of about $1.3 million, or 13%, from this year. The cost to continue next year is estimated at $1.3 million.
Its 2020 budget is projected to be $32.2 million, so next year’s budget request would represent an increase of about $4.8 million, or 13%. DHS is also estimating losses of about $400,000 in 2020.
The DHS Board did not vote on the proposed budget, as Monday offered the chance to learn information and ask questions. The DHS Board plans to have a recommended budget within the next two weeks.
DHS requested eight additional full-time employees in 2021 for “mental health and long-term support needs:” four social workers for children’s long-term support and four social workers for comprehensive community services. DHS Director Diane Cable said the additional employees are expected to eliminate the waiting lists for children to receive CLTS and CCS services. As of Aug. 20, there were 103 children waiting for CLTS and 66 children waiting for CCS.
The department is leaving vacant 11.5 full-time equivalent positions in 2021 as part of the county’s COVID-19 bridge plan. DHS currently has 223 employees.
Juvenile detention facility update
The Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center continues to have lower numbers than last year, partially due to COVID-19. This July, it had 20 new admissions, and those people spent 350 days in the facility, compared to 34 admissions and 390 days last July. Overall, this year has an expected occupancy rate of 49%; last year it was 60%.
Last year, 441 people were admitted and spent 4,968 days at the detention center. This year, the facility estimates admitting 283 people and for those people to spend 4,116 days there. That would be a 36% decrease in admissions and 17% decrease in days, respectively.
The 180 Program is expected to have a slight increase compared to last year. Seven people were newly admitted and spent 193 days in the program this July, while six people spent 173 days in the program last July. Overall, the 180 Program is estimated to have 73 residents this year who will spend 2,069 days at the detention facility; last year, the program had 70 residents who spent 1,951 days at the facility.
Voluntary furloughs
Cable said “a number” of staff have indicated their willingness to take voluntary furloughs, meaning days when they would neither work nor be paid, for the remainder of 2020. Those voluntary furloughs are in addition to the monthly furlough day all county employees, with a few exceptions, are taking from this July to December.
To take a voluntary furlough day, DHS staffers require manager approval that the missing work be covered in the staffer’s absence. The department limited the number of voluntary furlough days to 10 per person for the next four months of the year.