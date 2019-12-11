When Diamond School of Dance owner Alicia Knopps says the school’s goal is to help students reach their full potential, she doesn’t just mean as dancers.
“At the end of the day most of the kids are going to leave the studio, maybe most of them won’t dance after they leave,” Knopps said as she gave an informal tour of the school’s brand new performing arts center. “But the values that they’ll learn, the work ethic, the friendship, that sense of community and support, those are things that are going to last with them for the rest of their lives. That is really the mission here, and then the dancing is the cherry on top.”
Both sides of that mission — the dancing and the personal qualities — stand out clearly at the state-of-the-art building Diamond opened in August off Mall Drive on the east side of Eau Claire. The school serves about 700 students and offers 175 classes a week for dancers from ages 18 months to adult. Amenities include:
• Four professional studios with sprung floors.
• Numerous “windows of inspiration” for viewing by family members. Some of the windows are close to the floor so young children can be inspired too.
• Places for students and family members to congregate or to do schoolwork and other tasks.
For example, Knopps pointed with pride to a dancer lounge.
“This is a space that kids can come to have a quiet space to work on homework, they can have a bite to eat together and just really have that family feel,” she said.
Welcoming family members gets special emphasis at Diamond School of Dance, which is why the building has plenty of seating, wide hallways and those windows of inspiration.
“We’re really big on wanting parents to be a part of their kids’ experience,” Knopps said. “Being a mom myself, there’s nothing that brings me more joy than watching my daughter’s classes.”
Knopps has been building her dream since opening her own dance studio at age 13½ in her parents’ basement. She started the business because they told her that if she wanted to dance, she would have to pay for the lessons.
“I didn’t even tell my parents I was opening it,” she said. “They came alongside. And we put in a little laminate floor. The space was tiny. Our cat would run across the floor in the middle of classes. It started with just a couple of students. And then every year it continued to grow.”
Ten dance students from Diamond School of Dance will perform Saturday in Pablo Center at the Confluence during the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concert. The dancers will join the orchestra for selections from “The Nutcracker.”
For more information about the school, the faculty and the performing arts center, go to diamondschoolofdance.com, call 715-577-1285 or email Info@DiamondSchoolOfDance.com.