MENOMONIE — UW-Stout university dining staff members are making sure students remaining in residence halls are getting the nutritional meals they need through an on-campus delivery program.
Because of COVID-19 and Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home executive order, UW-Stout on March 25 transitioned to a generally locked campus, and only on-campus essential employees will report to buildings. Classes continue and are being offered through alternative learning methods.
The program is a collaboration between university dining, university housing, Campus Card and the University Centers to ensure the health and safety of UW-Stout students. Fewer than 70 students who are international students or needed a safe place to stay remain in campus housing. University dining also collaborated with student life and technical services to ensure a computer could print orders.
“This has really been a team effort from the beginning as we navigate these difficult times,” said university dining director Justin Krahn.
Dining has developed an online menu that students in residence halls can fill out for breakfast, lunch and dinner on weekdays and lunch and dinner on weekends, which is the typical schedule for the campus cafeteria during the regular school year. Delivery orders are submitted to the dining staff team, and meals are prepared at the Memorial Student Center Blue Devil Market location. Orders must be submitted during designated times, and students must submit separate requests for meals.
“This ensures we’re preparing accurate meals for each meal period,” said Emily Kuznar Laird, marketing specialist with university dining. “This also supports our efforts to continuously offer fresh, quality food accurately.”
Students are being given choices in meals. “The students have many selections to choose from that include sandwiches, stir fry, pasta, salads, fruit, sides and beverages,” Krahn said. “Students are also receiving some supplemental grocery items with each order.”
The university dining staff prepares and delivers meals using a set schedule for each meal period. This ensures housing staff knows when the meals will arrive.
University housing accepts the food at residence hall locations and distributes it to hall residents. The halls are equipped with a university dining service hot holding box to keep food warm and a refrigerator for cold foods.
Students are notified of the delivery by text, email or phone call. The food is then put outside their doors, and they are notified when it has been delivered.
“This is to make sure our staff and students we are delivering to are maintaining appropriate social distancing,” Krahn said.