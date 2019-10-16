Stephen Sondheim’s theatrical examination of love and commitment stays relevant — changing technology notwithstanding.
That’s certainly the view of those presenting the 1970 musical “Company” in a UW-Eau Claire music and theater arts production that premieres Friday night in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Jamf Theatre.
“This show is about relationships,” said director Ken Pereira, an associate professor of music-voice. “And Sondheim says the central theme of this show is how one maintains relationships in a society that’s becoming increasingly depersonalized.”
“Company” is hailed as one of the greatest works by Sondheim, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show examines themes related to singlehood, in the person of Bobby and the three women he dates or has dated, and marriage through the prism of the five couples who are his closest friends.
Contemporary modes of communication play a key role in this production, Pereira said.
“So cellphones play a big part,” he explained. “I convinced our choreographer (faculty member Ariella Brown) to do a lot of cellphone choreography.”
The show’s attractions, Pereira continued, include the characters’ universality and Sondheim’s skill as a composer and lyricist. (George Furth wrote the musical’s book.)
“I think what’s interesting is you can find a bit of yourself in every character that’s onstage,” he said. “And how you deal with different situations in your own life is reflected onstage, and it’s an interesting journey to watch Bobby go through his growing up in a sense that we watch him go through in this show. Plus, it’s just got some of Sondheim’s best songs and lyrics.”
It’s complicated
A number of cast members gathered recently in Pereira’s office to talk about the musical, which has been hailed as groundbreaking for the way it presents a series of vignettes to explore themes rather than laying out a linear storyline.
Cassie Klinga, who plays Marta, one of Bobby’s girlfriends, observed the digital modes may in fact conceal the truth about people’s lives.
“In the opening number we’re all taking selfies and we’re living our best life and we’re showing off and posting photos to the internet,” Klinga said. “And then as soon as the opening number’s done, we all go back to our apartments, and we just sit.”
Kayla Murray, who plays Kathy (an ex-girlfriend of Bobby’s), noted the fictional situation of her character may ring true to many audience members.
“I think if Kathy and Bobby would have taken that next step they probably would have ended up married and together, but Kathy ends up settling and Bobby ends up alone,” she said. “It’s sad in that way, but it’s that awkward tension in that weird ‘What are we now?’ kind of a moment.”
In one scene, Bobby asks Harry if he’s happy in his marriage to Sarah, and he responds with the song “Sorry-Grateful.” As Pereira pointed out, it’s important for the actors to realize that both sentiments always do apply for their characters.
Asiah Doyle, who portrays Larry (husband to Joanne), appreciates how the cast has balanced those emotions.
“It’s just really cool to see each couple, each character kind of really bring out the contrast of the sorry-grateful aspect of their own respective relationship,” he said.
One of the less traditional takes on relationships involves Peter and Susan, who get divorced but continue living together. As Susan, Holly Meyer said she has found that arrangement gives a broader view of what relationships are about.
“It’s not all about the other person you’re with,” she said. “Peter has a line that says: ‘I still live at home, I have to take care of Susan and the kids.’ He has other responsibilities he has to take care of. At the end of the day, it’s not always just about two people and it’s about a bigger picture.”
‘Perfect’ relationships
Jacob Hilton, who plays Peter, suggested his character’s situation underscores that complexity beneath the surface of a relationship, contrary to what social media might convey. A song in the production illustrates the rosier image.
“The Act I finale of ‘Marry Me a Little’ is this idealistic version of marriage, and everything on social media is the perfect 1% of people’s lives,” he said. “You can see these things on Facebook and Instagram that look perfect, but deep down they’re not, and they have those complications and they accept those, and I think this show is ... really about Bobby’s journey and figuring out that not everything is perfect, and that’s OK.”
That is to say, Bobby ultimately does see the value in commitment, saying so in the final song, “Being Alive.”
“I think the one really complicated thing for Bobby is the fact that throughout the course of the whole show he’s never alone, he’s always with other people, but at the same time he is alone,” said Branden Roth, who portrays the lead character.
“Even when he’s in places with other people, the other characters don’t really listen to him ever. He’s just kind of there.”
To help the actors hone their sense of their particular relationship’s dynamics, Pereira had them go through a form of what might be called therapy.
“Early in the process we went through essentially couples counseling with each couple and Robert and talking with each couple about, are you living the dream or what compromises have you made along the way to help further define all these relationships,” Pereira said. “Because there’s the tip of the iceberg for any relationship, especially a married couple. Being creative in delving into that I think helped a lot early in the process.”
Class act
For all of Sondheim’s ability as a storyteller and social critic, the company has found that his music and lyrics show how he earned his lofty status in the musical theater world. His credits include an Academy Award, eight Tonys, eight Grammys, a Pulitzer Prize and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Ben Qualley, who plays Harry (husband to Sarah), spoke about how much is conveyed through the text and the score.
“It’s been a big learning process for me in doing (the production), but it’s been really valuable because with how this music is written, the choices that you make as an actor come up through what you’re singing and the music that you’re singing,” he said. “Whether that be through the words and the sounds the words are making. Or the melodies.”
Izzy Glodosky, who plays Amy (fiancee to Paul), has found that even the most difficult lyrics to sing are made easier through Sondheim’s artistry, pointing to “Getting Married Today” as an example.
“You listen to it, and Amy’s speaking so fast and you’re like, how am I ever going to get all this memorized?” she said. “But he writes it in such a way that it all just makes sense. … The words come one after another so so fast, but the way he says it all it just fits. It just all makes sense.”
William Salinas, as Amy’s fiance Paul, has found the quality of the source material helps increase the joy of rehearsals.
“It’s just the little details that make the bigger pieces so incredible that sometimes you don’t even notice, but if you’re listening for them they just shine through and make it incredible,” he said.
The seating in the Jamf Theatre will be set up tennis-court style — the audience is in two sections across from each other with the stage between them. The reason for that, Pereira said, is “because you really feel eyes from every direction, and the idea of privacy anymore is not so much of a thing. ... Plus, being in New York City, everything’s so crowded anyway.”
While the production has brought the show up to date through means such as props and choreography, the essence of the show isn’t locked into a particular time period, Qualley has found.
“It comes down to just relationships and the relationships people have, and the issues that people were having in 1970 are not that different than the issues that people still have now,” he said. “Technology has changed, but people haven’t to an extent.”