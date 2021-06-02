CHIPPEWA FALLS — The largest annual event in Chippewa Falls is coming back stronger than ever in just a few short months, according to the top official of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.
The fair is returning to Chippewa Falls this summer from July 7 through 11 after being forced to take 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event has taken place on the same grounds for well over a century and hosts tens of thousands of patrons every summer. It includes large main stage concerts daily, dozens of food options and amusement park rides.
Rusty Volk, the fair's executive director, said not being able to host the event in 2020 was heartbreaking, but he is confident the return of the fair this summer will be a great success for his staff and the Chippewa Valley community. The fair has vigilantly been hiring a larger staff than in years past and they expect attendance to be high as people yearn for large outdoor events to return.
“It was very difficult to postpone the Northern Wisconsin State Fair after 123 years of hosting this particular event at this venue,” Volk said. “We’ve been through pandemics before, we’ve been through world wars and yet there has always been some portion of the fair event that has always been held annually. To bring it back now is so important for the community. We cried on what would’ve been opening day last year.”
During an average fair week, the event generates $7 million in revenue for the city of Chippewa Falls and that is separate from all of the other events held at the fairgrounds. Other large events that take place at the grounds include SpringFest, OneFest, the Big Rig Truck Show, the Wisconsin Sports Show and Oktoberfest. Other nonprofits and organizations also host fundraisers at the fairgrounds, making it an important venue for the community.
SpringFest, the first maskless event at the fairgrounds in over a year, was held two weekends ago. Volk said having the mask mandate lifted in Wisconsin was a great step for the fair to be able to be held without a hitch.
“Having the mask mandate lifted was a surprise because it came somewhat suddenly,” Volk said. “I think it’s important for people to keep getting vaccinated if they’re able so we can keep each other safe and events can go on as planned this summer.”
Preparations for the fair are being made daily with the expectation that all events will be able to be held this summer, barring any new local developments in terms of the coronavirus.
“Everything seems to be moving in the right direction,” Volk said. “We are remaining cautious of potential changes that may come that are currently unknown to us. One thing we learned in 2020 is there is always an unknown that can change the whole temperament and the whole focus of where you’re going. Whether it’s work, events, family or even being quarantined at home for months, we learned to reestablish how we work, what our work ethic is and how we get work done.
"We’re ready to come back, and the fair is ready to come back in a safe and fun way.”
More information about the 2021 Northern Wisconsin State Fair is available at nwsfa.com.