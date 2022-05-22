EAU CLAIRE — All her life, Sylvia Dombrowski knew her path. She knew her future career would involve working with children. She knew it would involve helping people.
What she didn’t know, however, is that her path would eventually lead her toward earning a distinguished honor among educators around the country.
Dombrowski recently was named a Top Director in the Country for Sylvan Learning, a nationwide chain of in-person and virtual tutoring centers dedicated to offering K-12 students personalized support in their education. Sylvan currently sees around 85,000 new student enrollments each year. It’s estimated that the organization has helped over 4 million kids in the last 40 years.
Dombrowski, center director for Sylvan Learning of Eau Claire, is one of 12 Top Directors chosen from a pool of around 580 candidates this year.
“I am extremely honored,” Dombrowski said. “After 22 years, it truly is wonderful to be recognized as one of Sylvan’s Top Directors in the Country. I truly love my job, and helping students achieve academic and personal success is so rewarding.”
Dombrowski has spent the majority of her 25-year educational career working for Sylvan at centers in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. She earned her degree in early childhood education from the University of Iowa. Before all that, though, her love for teaching began with her siblings.
Dombrowski is the oldest of four siblings. She said she had played the role of caregiver and teacher for much of her life, and that ignited a career trajectory that would eventually bring her to Eau Claire, where she has served as a center director for around six years. The Eau Claire learning center currently serves around 130 students.
“I knew whatever path I wanted to take, it had to include children,” Dombrowski said of her childhood. “Academic success transfers over into confidence and self-esteem, and I’ve always known I wanted to be working with students.”
John McAuliffe, chief executive officer of Sylvan Learning, said Dombrowski was selected as a Top Director based on the Eau Claire learning center’s performance and franchisee recommendations. Sylvan Learning of Eau Claire is owned by Kayann Bock.
“She’s somebody that our franchise business consultants felt could contribute to the discussions we’re going to have over the next year,” McAuliffe said of Dombrowski. “She’s an extremely outgoing person. I think her education performance shows that she really cares about the kids in her center, that the tutoring that they’re getting is effective and that her families love her.”
According to McAuliffe, once Top Directors are identified, the 12 directors are asked to join a leadership council that meets several times a year. There, they function as a sounding board for the company, using their insights to offer feedback, give advice and provide general guidance on how to approach different issues (i.e. the COVID-19 pandemic).
“We’re thrilled to have her on the council,” McAuliffe said. “I look forward to working with her.”
And Dombrowski said she’s ready to help.
“Working with all of the other nominated directors is very beneficial because we get to learn from each other,” Dombrowski said, “and speaking with our education team and our corporate team at Sylvan is fantastic because we can then provide our insights as to what Sylvan can do to continue to help students and families be successful.”
In over two decades with Sylvan, Dombrowski said she still feels joy and excitement in the work. It’s an ever-evolving field, she said, and the adaptability of her students never ceases to amaze her.
This has become especially true following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the Eau Claire learning center saw an uptick in enrollment — especially amongst grades K-5.
“COVID was obviously devastating for so many students, and everybody had to figure out what to do next; everybody in our educational system, not only at Sylvan, but in our community,” Dombrowski said. “I know schools have worked really hard to make sure that students continue learning — it definitely has been a learning curve.”
Thankfully, Dombrowski said, one of the biggest and most important changes she has seen throughout her years in education has been the adoption of new technologies, which have made education more accessible and have accelerated the learning process for many Sylvan students.
“Sylvan really has a little bit of everything,” Dombrowski said. “It has, of course, the education aspect — helping students grow academically, personally. Our programs are designed to meet every student’s needs.”
Reflecting on her years of service, Dombrowski said that working for Sylvan truly is her passion. In fact, she said, she can’t imagine working anywhere else.
As center director, some of Dombrowski’s duties include leading program integrity, personalizing learning plans for students and overseeing all day-to-day operations at the center. According to the Sylvan Learning of Eau Claire website, there are currently four certified teachers and one tutor employed there.
Dombrowski said her favorite part of the job is working directly with students of all ages and their families.
“I feel like they truly become my family,” Dombrowski explained. “As a parent of a high schooler who is graduating next week, I feel like my Sylvan students are my own children, so their success and confidence is truly of the utmost importance to me.”