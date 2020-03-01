The program One Read Eau Claire will host three separate discussions Saturday on Jane Hamilton-Merritt’s “Tragic Mountains: The Hmong, the Americans and the Secret Wars for Laos, 1942-1992.”
Following are details on each discussion group:
• 1-3 p.m., Visit Eau Claire Experience Center, Suite 151, 128 Graham Ave.: Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, professor of history at UW-Eau Claire; and Ka Vang, associate director of the McNair Program at UW-Eau Claire, will facilitate a discussion with emphasis on the Secret War and Vietnam War.
• 1-3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive, Carson Park: Dang Yang, director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs at UW-Eau Claire, will facilitate a discussion with emphasis on culture and refugee experiences.
• 1-3 p.m., L.E. Phillips Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.: Khong Meng Her, assistant director of the Blugold Beginnings program at UW-Eau Claire, will facilitate a discussion with emphasis on culture and refugee experiences.
Participants may join any discussion group, and registration is not required.
One Read Eau Claire is sponsored by Uniting Bridges, UW-Eau Claire and the city of Eau Claire.
The discussion series will feature 12 books, one-to-two per month, for 12 months, on 15 topics of importance in Eau Claire, as nominated by citizens at the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Eau Claire.
For more information contact Ducksworth-Lawton at duckswsm@uwec.edu or visit the One Read Eau Claire Facebook page.