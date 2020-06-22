Under new Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction guidelines, school districts will likely look very different when the 2020 fall semester begins.
The DPI on Monday released new guidelines for school districts planning to reopen in the fall, an 87-page document dubbed “Education Forward.”
Districts should be prepared to shift between in-person, physically distanced and online learning throughout the year, according to the new guidance.
The guidelines include teachers, staff and students wearing masks, classes with no more than 10 students at a time and schedules where buildings are open as few as two days a week, with the bulk of instruction continuing online only.
“DPI indicates this is supposed to be a fluid document,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, at a news conference Monday. “It will likely change over time as disease fluctuates.”
Wisconsin schools superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor expects schools to open in the fall, but said every school district should plan for both in-person and remote teaching.
“There will need to be social distancing, new cleaning and disinfecting procedures, and changes to how educators deliver instruction,” Stanford Taylor said in the new guidance. “There will be students who are not able to return to school due to health concerns and students and staff who may be quarantined due to exposure.”
The DPI's suggestions for the fall include:
A four-day week: Students go to school, outdoor learning spaces or community organizations for four days each week. On the fifth day, schools are closed for deep cleaning and students will participate in virtual learning.
A two-day rotation: Students go to school, outdoor learning spaces or community organizations for two days each week (Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday). On the three days they’re not in school, students would participate in virtual learning.
A/B week rotation: Half of students go to school, outdoor learning spaces or community organizations for four days per week for in-person teaching, while the other half of students participate in virtual learning from home. The two student groups switch off weekly.
Elementary face-to-face, secondary virtual learning: Elementary students would start back to school first, before other levels. Elementary students go to school four days per week and are distributed across multiple buildings (elementary and middle school buildings) to reduce the student-teacher ratio and accommodate physical distancing. They would be given virtual learning materials for days they don’t report to school. Secondary students would continue virtual learning.
In all scenarios, teachers would use one day per week for planning and professional development. Students wouldn’t report to school on those days, but would learn independently, according to the DPI.
In the recommendations, the DPI assumes that a coronavirus vaccine isn’t likely to be “in broad use during the next 12 to 18 months.”
When schools reopen, it is likely that students and staff will be screened for symptoms; social distancing will be in effect in all settings; and there will be isolation and the timely removal of students and staff who are displaying symptoms, the guidelines said.
Giese said the Eau Claire health department would be “concerned by in-person classes” at the county’s current point and added that such large gatherings of students and staff likely would have to be reconsidered if the county were to see a large spike in cases.
“But over the next couple months, finding ways to do this more safely is possible, and also finding ways to protect children by keeping disease progression as low as possible,” Giese added.
DPI also cautions that another wave of infections could result in changes to operation and school closures. There may be a need for increased mental health support given the fear, loss and isolation that can occur, the guidance said, while noting that deaths from COVID-19 are possible — especially among children and adults in high-risk categories.
“COVID-19 remains highly contagious, and people in Wisconsin are still at risk,” DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said in a statement. “This guidance is designed to be used in consultation with local and tribal health departments, and we encourage school districts to work with them closely to make the best decisions for their communities.”