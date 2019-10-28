The Eau Claire school board Monday approved a $145.8 million operating budget, which will fund several budget items under question — including $100,000 for new North High School band uniforms.
A balanced budget for the 2019-20 school year was approved, with a tax levy of $62.4 million. That’s a 2.1% increase over last year’s tax levy, which was $61.1 million, said Abby Johson, executive director of business services.
The school district tax rate is going down — while the tax levy is going up — because the district had a 5.2% increase in equalized property value, Johnson said.
Included in the approved budget is buying tablet computers for school art instruction, and leasing staff tablets and student laptops instead of buying.
About $150,000 in new band instruments was not approved for the 2019-20 budget. The board’s budget committee is recommending discussing the new instruments with the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, Johnson said Monday.
“In the 2016-17 year we started a plan to refresh the instruments across the secondary school in the district,” Johnson said, adding the plan would take about 10 years and over $1 million. “The first year we were able to pay $350,000 to start that refresh, and the last year we did $50,000.”
Fundraising questions
In other last-minute budget items, a $50,000 contribution will be earmarked for the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation — but won’t be paid unless the board approves a formal agreement with the foundation, Johnson said.
In the foundation’s proposed agreement, it would become the sole fundraising agent for the school district, board President Eric Torres told the Leader-Telegram Friday.
The board hasn’t yet decided whether to accept the agreement, Torres said.
“(Board) policy indicates that the board has the responsibility to accept, or not accept, donations from individuals or institutions. The foundation’s proposal doesn’t match the policy,” Torres said. “There is no way to accept that (agreement) without changing the policy.”
The district’s attorney is reviewing the proposal.
Torres expects the board to discuss the plan in November.
The board Monday also voted to contribute about $6,600 to the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention, a countywide group whose federal grant funding expired at the end of September.
The alliance employs a prevention specialist, who has worked with Memorial and North high school students on substance abuse.
“We’ve been, through a grant, funding collaborative staff to work on preventing substance misuse in schools for many years,” Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said Monday night.
The board voted to earmark another $16,000 for the group — bringing the total to the full $22,600 the alliance asked for. The extra $16,000 will be paid if other community organizations also contribute what the alliance asked.