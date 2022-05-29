EAU CLAIRE— The Eau Claire County district attorney’s office is seeking funding for two additional full-time prosecutor positions through COVID-19 relief funding.
The American Rescue Plan Act funding was established in March 2021 to provide additional funding for state and local governments amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The APRA program allocated $20.3 million to Eau Claire County.
The district attorney’s office provided its proposal for these funds to the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee at its meeting on May 18.
According to the documents provided, the DA’s office is requesting two full-time prosecutors for a three-year period. The creation of these positions and the cost associated with providing them with the necessary resources would total $775,859.
The proposal resulted from difficulties with the trial backlog that has only increased since the beginning of the pandemic.
Those same documents state that cases set for jury trial had to be postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19, resulting in delays throughout the entire criminal justice system. Gradually, cases resumed, but at a lesser frequency.
“The unavoidable consequence of this two-year interruption of jury trial practice is that untried cases were carried forward and added to the following year’s expected jury trials,” the document stated. “It is only expected that this problem will only worsen if a solution is not found.”
Eric Huse, operations manager for the district attorney’s office, discussed the process of deciding to use the funding for the additional positions.
“We were figuring that it was going to be quite difficult to adequately try those cases because the rest of the work doesn’t stop,” Huse said.
The trial backlog is not just a local issue. Court systems statewide have seen the need for additional assistance.
In March, funding provided by the state was allocated for the creation of 30 entry-level project positions statewide. Eau Claire County was slated to receive one of these positions.
According to Huse, the DA’s office was grateful for the acknowledgement of their need for help; however, because the position is at the entry-level, it has not attracted any experienced prosecutors who would be able to help with the backlog issue.
“The position is posted, but to my knowledge, we haven’t received an applicant. And it was posted in the middle of April,” Huse said.
Through ARPA funding, the district attorney will be able to hire at a higher salary in order to attract trained attorneys with the necessary experience to meaningfully address the issues associated with the backlog.
County administration is still organizing requests and identifying the best way to assess requests for the ARPA funding, Huse said.
Jerry Wilkie, an Eau Claire County Board member and chairman of the county’s Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee, said the committee agreed unanimously to recommend the district attorney office’s proposal to the Administration Committee for approval.
The Administration Committee will meet and discuss further action for this proposal at their next meeting on June 14.