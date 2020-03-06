CHIPPEWA FALLS — Colten Treu should receive a “substantial and significant” prison sentence for causing the crash that killed four people in Lake Hallie in November 2018, said Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell.
Newell filed a sentencing memorandum with the court on Thursday, which concludes by saying, "I will reserve making a specific sentencing recommendation until after all of the people impacted have had an opportunity to speak at sentencing."
Treu’s sentencing is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and it could last up to three days, as numerous victims are expected to testify to the court. Courthouse workers were sent a memo last week, reminding them that there will be few parking spots available near the building because so many people are expected to attend the sentencing each day.
In the sentencing document, Newell outlines the case and notes that Treu fled the scene after the crash, and he researched stories on the deaths, as well as how long inhalants stay in a human’s system.
“The intentional and reckless choices made by Colten Treu and the immeasurable impact upon the victims call for a substantial and significant period of imprisonment,” Newell wrote. “The consequences of his actions cannot be fixed with any sentence given in this matter, but a substantial and significant period of imprisonment will serve the goals of sentencing.”
While Newell didn’t state a specific length of incarceration, he did add that each sentence should be consecutive to each other.
In a similar fatal crash where drugs were considered a factor, Dunn County Judge James Peterson sentenced Serghei Kundilovski to 75 years in prison at a hearing in April 2018. In that case, Kundilovski was driving the wrong way on Interstate 94 when he struck another car head-on, causing the deaths of the three people in that vehicle. Peterson ordered 25 years in prison on each of the deaths, with those sentences consecutive to one another.
Treu, 22, 1060 Joseph St., Chippewa Falls, pleaded no contest in December in Chippewa County Court to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and guilty to one count of hit-and-run, causing great bodily harm.
Treu is accused of huffing from an aerosol canister on Nov. 3, 2018, then crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 as they were picking up trash along Highway P in Lake Hallie, south of the Highway 29 overpass. The crash occurred at about 11 a.m.
Officers had followed a fresh fluid trail from the damaged pickup truck at the crash scene 1.8 miles to Treu’s home. The truck, parked inside the garage, had “significant front-end damage, with weeds observed stuck in the front bumper,” the criminal complaint states. However, Treu was not home. He turned himself in shortly before 5 p.m.
Treu claims that his passenger, John Stender, grabbed the steering wheel of his pickup truck, causing the vehicle to swerve and strike the Girl Scouts. Stender has not been charged.
A test from the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene didn’t detect any chemicals or drugs in Treu’s blood sample. However, because Treu didn’t stay at the scene, a blood draw couldn’t be immediately taken. The blood draw was taken after 7 p.m.
Treu remains incarcerated; his bond was revoked when he was convicted in December.
The four people killed in the crash were Jayna S. Kelley, 9, Autumn A. Helgeson, 10, both of Lake Hallie, Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both of the town of Lafayette.
The fifth person injured was Madalyn Zwiefelhofer; she was hospitalized for three weeks.
The deceased girls attended Southview Elementary and Halmstad Elementary in Chippewa Falls.
Treu has one drunken driving conviction from 2014, plus a Sept. 30, 2018, incident in Rusk County where he is accused of driving while impaired, causing a rollover crash. A trial in that case is now slated to begin May 26 and could last two days.