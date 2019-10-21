The Eau Claire school district is expecting a 24-cent drop in its property tax rate for the next school year.
The proposed rate is $8.28 per $1,000 of equalized value. Under that rate, the owner of a $150,000 house would pay $1,242 in school district taxes.
It’s lower than last year’s tax rate of $8.52, and the lowest since the district began tracking the tax rate in 1984, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services.
The district is projecting a balanced budget for the 2019-20 school year, with a proposed tax levy of $62.4 million. That’s a 2.1% increase over last year’s tax levy, which was $61.1 million, Johnson said.
The school district’s tax rate is expected to shrink — even though its tax levy is going up — because the district had a 5.2% increase in equalized property value over last year, Johnson said.
“That takes all the property that’s taxed in our district. That value grew by 5.2%, which is unusual but exciting as a taxpayer in the (district),” Johnson said.
So far the district hasn’t seen an estimated 95-cent tax rate increase it expected after taxpayers voted to pass an $87.9 million operational referendum in 2016. That’s due to the increase in property valuation and an increase in state aid, Johnson said.
“It’s great to see things moving in this direction,” board member Aaron Harder said Monday. “It’s not entirely expected, but it’s great to see.”
The operating budget is also getting a boost: the $145.5 million proposed operating budget is a 1.8% increase over the 2018-19 operating budget of $142.7 million.
Staff salary and fringe costs are projected to rise next year — the district is expecting to pay $113 million in staff costs, compared with $107 million in 2018-19, according to school district figures.
Another expected spike in spending? Special education. It’s projected to hit almost $26.5 million in 2019-20 — about $2.2 million more than the previous year, Johnson said.
Enrolled this fall are 11,554 students, according to a third-Friday student count in September. That’s 199 students more than the 11,355 students counted at the same time in September 2018, according to Wisconsin Information System for Education figures.
District staff will also be paid more next year. The board approved a wage increase for staff averaging 2.2%, Johnson said Friday.
In state aid, the district will receive $63.1 million in general aid next year, a $2.3 million bump up from this year’s general aid, according to figures from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Some items not included in the proposed budget are:
• $1.2 million in computer equipment (new, or “refreshed,” devices).
• $150,000 in new band instruments.
• $100,000 for North High School band uniforms.
• $22,600 for the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention.
• $55,000 for iPads for art class instruction.
• A $50,000 contribution to the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation.
The board continued to discuss those deferred budget items at its Monday meeting.
In other school district news:
• The board Monday voted to approve a vendor to design a Memorial High School project to update track and field facilities. A $250,000 donation from the Ulrich Trust will fund a new all-weather surface and striping, field electrical outlets and a chain-link fence and gates at the school. Rettler Corp., a Stevens Point-based design and architecture firm, will design the updates. The project is slated to be completed in summer 2020.
• The school board approved a resolution to shift 100% of the district’s energy consumption to renewable energy by 2050, and to start energy-efficient projects, including solar energy, beginning in 2020.