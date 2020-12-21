EAU CLAIRE — After Congress reached an agreement Sunday on a second, $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package, the Eau Claire school board on Monday night did not vote to create a district-level paid sick leave policy that would mirror federal legislation that went into effect earlier this year.
On Monday night, the board was set to vote on a policy that would extend emergency paid sick leave for school district employees until June 2021.
The policy is an identical version of a paid emergency sick leave policy in the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. That policy offers certain U.S. workers 10 days of full pay if they’re quarantined due to COVID-19 diagnosis, exposure or if they’re caring for someone who’s quarantined.
The federal emergency sick leave policy, which covers certain workers in the U.S., is currently set to expire on Dec. 31.
But school officials have said they’re concerned about that sick leave policy ending, as the coronavirus pandemic still rages throughout the country and leaves Chippewa Valley hospitals strained.
The school board was set to vote Monday night on creating a district-level policy that would mirror the federal policy. But U.S. lawmakers on Sunday said they’d reached agreement on a new stimulus package, and school officials predicted that a federal extension of the national emergency sick leave policy may be on the way.
“ … New legislation related to the FFCRA is on the horizon,” said Kay Marks, the district’s executive director of human resources. “However, with that said, it may take weeks into January to see how that new funding will impact public school employees.”
Instead of passing its own sick leave policy, on Monday the board voted 5-1 to expand the timeline of the federal sick leave benefit from Jan. 1, 2021 to whenever new federal legislation is passed. (Board member Marquell Johnson voted no; board treasurer Aaron Harder was absent.)
The board’s vote means that the school district will “maintain the practice set in place by the original and current FFCRA legislation and maintain that until the new legislation is in effect,” Marks said.
U.S. lawmakers signaled Sunday that they had reached a deal on a second COVID-19 economic relief package, following up on the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed in March.
If Congress formally votes to approve the new relief package this week, most Americans will receive a $600 stimulus check, and unemployed people will temporarily have access to a supplemental benefit of $300 per week.
The House voted to approve the package Monday night.
In other school district news:
- The board unanimously voted to approve its 2021 plan for facility projects. The plan includes a slight increase in the district’s facility project budget for next year. It’s a $1.8 million roundup of projects: reroofing of parts of Locust Lane Elementary School, repaving Longfellow Elementary School’s playground and parking lot; completing a cooking laboratory and a baking laboratory at Memorial and North high schools, respectively; repaving and expanding a North High School parking lot; and replacing Sam Davey Elementary School’s main water service.
- The district has hired Donald Keck as its new director of buildings and grounds. Keck has worked as an electrical engineer in Wisconsin since 1987 and comes to Eau Claire from the Stevens Point school district, where he was buildings and grounds manager, said Eau Claire schools Superintendent Michael Johnson. Keck will begin Jan. 25. Darryl Petersen was the Eau Claire school district’s interim buildings and grounds director.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.