The North High School assistant principal and athletic director will lead Sam Davey Elementary School beginning in the 2019-20 school year, the Eau Claire school district announced Thursday.
Joe Eisenhuth will begin serving as Sam Davey's principal by Aug. 6, according to a district news release.
The school board is expected to formally approve Eisenhuth's appointment in August.
Eisenhuth began his career as an elementary teacher and elementary principal, and will be returning to his roots with the new position, said district superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck.
"He is well known in the North High School community as the North High School assistant principal/athletic director and will no doubt be known to the Sam Davey community as well,” Hardebeck said.
Before joining the district, Eisenhuth was president and chief advancement officer at Regis Catholic Schools from 2008 to 2012; an elementary principal at Regis; an elementary teacher and coach in the Mondovi School District; and a special education teacher and coach in the Elmwood School District.
Eisenhuth has a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Edgewood College, and a master's degree in emotional behavioral disorders and a bachelor's degree in education, both from UW-Eau Claire, according to the district.
Eisenhuth has served on the Junior Achievement executive board, the advisory board of Sacred Heart Hospital and with the Rotary Club of Eau Claire, among other local groups.